100 Years Ago
Oct. 14, 1922
Although the great Frederick fair will not begin until Tuesday, setting up of tents has already been commenced and the grounds are beginning to assume the appearance of a city. Canvas restaurants, lunch rooms and other booths are being opened all over the grounds, and more are expected to set up business today.
The Silver Springs farm, belonging to L.C. Powell, Woodsboro, is located along the county dirt road leading from Woodsboro to Liberty, about one mile from the former place. He purchased it April 1 last from Charles W. Smith, Walkersville. The Smith family owned the farm for about a century. The tract was named by its present owner. There are several excellent springs on the farm, one of which has been named Silver Spring by the present owner, who has given that name to the farm also. It is both an agricultural and a dairy farm. Registered Holsteins cattle are raised on the tract.
40 Years Ago
Oct. 14, 1982
The U.S. Army Wednesday released previously classified information that verifies a disabled Frederick County man was one of 15 civilian employees injured by exposure to dangerous bacteria at Fort Detrick in 1964. Meanwhile, Lena Dinterman continues her fight against the bureaucracies of the Army and the Department of Labor to see justice served her husband, Howard Dinterman. Eighteen years ago, Dinterman was accidentally exposed to a potentially lethal airborne bacteria at Fort Detrick’s biological warfare laboratories. Dinterman initially suffered pulmonary disorders and a fever of 106 degrees. Since then, his situation has deteriorated to the point that his symptoms resemble Parkinson’s disease, and he requires help for simple movements. He was a civilian caring for monkeys at the labs and was one of 15 individual exposed to aerosolized staphlococcal enterotoxin B.
The ramp off Interstate 70 eastbound to Md. 355 was closed more than six hours Wednesday after a tractor-trailer carrying explosives from Arkansas to Aberdeen Proving Ground jackknifed. There were no injuries nor imminent danger, investigative officials reported. One canister of the explosives, approximately 6 feet square, fell off the trailer when a support strap broke.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Oct. 14, 2002
Almost two inches of rain fell across Frederick since late last week, giving the city’s reservoir and emergency well a much needed break. Up to two more inches are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, as a low pressure system winds its way up the east coast.
Just off Main Street, Middletown, is a forlorn storm door with a handprinted sign that reads “Ice Cream.” On Sunday night the sign came down, ending both a 91-year community tradition and Allen “Brownie” Brown’s seven-year run as the local ice cream man. Since 1911, Main’s Ice Cream has been serving up cones, sundaes, milk shakes and more. Until 1967, the family-owned business made its own ice cream. Mr. Brown, former owner of the Chat ‘n’ Chew Restaurant in Frederick, came on board in 1995. He knew the building housing the ice cream shop was for sale and that one day he would have to close the doors for good. “I would’ve stayed here till I couldn’t dip any more,” said Mr. Brown. “I love this business. It is a happy business, never any complaints.” The building was sold and a new owner plans to open an upscale restaurant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.