100 Years Ago
Oct. 15, 1922
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
40 Years Ago
Oct. 15, 1982
Calling his proposal a “cooperative end to the recent impasse,” Gov. Harry R. Hughes Wednesday detailed the state’s proposals for the transfer of the 65-year-old former Frederick post office to the state and city, thus saving the Greek architectural structure from demolition. The News-Post obtained a letter from Hughes to Robert L. Hardesty, chairman of the Board of Governors of the U.S. Postal Service, in which the governor agreed that the state would assume financial obligations, which may be due the demolition contractor — previously a major obstacle in efforts to save the structure. J. Rodney Little, director of the Maryland Historical Trust, said the action cleared the way for the Postal Service’s transfer of the building to the city of Frederick and the state, which in turn would sell it to a private developer. However, the building would be sold with so-called historical “easements” that would give the state total control over any future changes to the structure and require it to be maintained in the original form.
Blessed with good weather Thursday afternoon, Gov. Harry R. Hughes and over 100 Frederick Countians gathered on U.S. 15 North for groundbreaking ceremonies of the new tourist information center. Whisked by helicopter to the pastureland that will soon be Frederick County’s second “first class” tourist information center, Hughes congratulated the county and the people involved in promoting the project.
Mirroring the life of the Frederick community for almost a century, The News marks its 99th birthday today and proudly changes its front page volume number to 100. This generally routine change of numbers has taken place each year since Oct. 15, 1883, when Frederick’s afternoon daily newspaper was founded by William T. Delaplaine, grandfather of the president editor and publisher, George B. Delaplaine Jr. The Frederick Post is now in its 72nd year of publication.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 15, 2002
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A woman was killed outside a Home Depot store Monday night, and police were trying to determine whether the shooting was related to the sniper spree responsible for eight deaths in the region in the past 12 days.
The Frederick City Planning Commission gave unanimous approval Monday night to the final site plan for the Lakefront Village Center at Whittier, a mixed-use commercial center to house a restaurant, child care business and office and retail space on 5 acres at Christopher’s Crossing and Whittier Drive.
Even well-intentioned people make mistakes when it comes to political correctness. “No matter how well-intentioned we are, there are people or situations that trigger a reaction causing us discomfort,” said Paulett McIntosh, director for the office of intercultural development at Mount St. Mary’s College. “Cultural Etiquette for the Well-Intentioned” was the second in a diversity series held at the college Monday afternoon. The key, she said, is to be cognizant of your reactions. “Because while you might not say what you are thinking, you will project it, and that is still offensive,” she said.
