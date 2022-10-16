100 Years Ago
Oct. 16, 1922
Stricken with apoplexy while in Sunday school yesterday morning, James Beard, aged about 55, was removed to his home, 470 East Church street extended, opposite the Ox Fibre Brush Works, where he died at about 5 o’clock yesterday evening. When he left home for the Sunday school of Trinity Methodist Episcopal church, he seemed in usual good health. He discussed the lesson of the day with the other members of the Men’s Bible Class. Just before school was dismissed, while all were standing, Mr. Beard suddenly fell to the floor and seemingly lost all consciousness.
A committee representing the Frederick County Health Association will make a tour of the county towns and rural districts within the next few days in an effort to interest the people of these communities in public health work, and to drive home the need of an extra public health nurse. At a meeting of the association at the Y.M.C.A. Saturday afternoon, it was decided that two public health nurses are needed in the county. One nurse is needed to serve her entire time to work in the city, the other to visit the county centers and organize classes in public health, hygiene, etc.
“The fair is on.” Generally speaking, everything is set and “rearin’” to go. The grounds are covered with tents and the big lot has been transformed into a city of tented houses. All of the chance booths, eating places, ice cream, candy and wafer tents, sideshows, the whip, merry-go-round and Ferris wheel are in place and ready for the big opening day Tuesday. The majority — in fact, nearly all of the racing horses have arrived and are in their respective stables waiting for the starter’s gong to send them on their journey to victory or defeat. Nearly all of the cattle stalls are already filled with various prize-winning herds.
40 Years Ago
Oct. 16, 1982
Ceremonial scoops of dirt were raised Friday afternoon as county officials broke ground for the new Frederick County Adult Detention Center. The site is on Md. 85, 3 1/2 miles south of Frederick City. The jail is expected to cost $6.4 million and will house 106 prisoners. Lawrence W. Johnson, director of the county’s Division of Public Works, said the county expects the jail to be completed in 18 months.
Nine bids for the design work on the city’s proposed new parking deck to be built on the old Weinberg Center lot at West Patrick and Court streets, were received Friday. Price estimates ranged from $104,000 to $213,500, but Assistant City Engineer Bal. C. Menon said price is not the first consideration in a design contract. The designers’ concept is a major concern, according to Menon.
Emmitsburg’s community center, Shookstown Road, Owens Creek, the Coxey Brown and Fisher Hollow bridges, and Solarex, the solar breeder, all have something in common. They all represent various states of Frederick County cooperation with other governmental entities to construct projects benefiting the county’s residents. Known as public works projects, they were featured in a public works tour Friday. Lawrence W. Johnson, director of the county Public Works division, led a busload, mostly of county officials, on Friday’s tour around Frederick County.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Oct. 16, 2002
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — An FBI terrorism analyst was identified Tuesday as the ninth person killed by the Washington-area sniper, shot in the head in an attack investigators say has yielded the most detailed clues yet. For the first time, witnesses were able to give information about license plates on vehicles seen fleeing the scene, including a light-colored Chevrolet Astro van with a burned out rear taillight. A law enforcement official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said another witness gave a description of a dark-skinned man, possibly Hispanic or Middle Eastern, in a white van.
Local police and emergency agencies have been inundated with phone calls from motorists reporting white vans and box trucks like the one witnesses have seen near several of the sniper shootings that have left nine dead in the Washington area over the past two weeks. Cpl. Dennis Shoemaker of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said they are getting “hundreds of calls a day” about vans and trucks matching that description. Frederick police have increased their visibility at area gas stations in light of the shootings.
The Army and the National Institutes of Health announced Tuesday they are in the process of planning a biomedical research partnership that will greatly affect the base. In the near future, scientists from the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a component of the NIH, will work side by side on base. Over the next decade, new USAMRIID and NIAID biosafety laboratories will be built and connected on a 160-acre plot of Detrick’s campus, said Maj. Gen. Lester Martinez-Lopez, commanding general for U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command. They will create a place where the greatest minds in the country can gather to develop pathogen and biological weapon defenses, he said.
