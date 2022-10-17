100 Years Ago
Oct. 17, 1922
Quite a number of familiar faces are seen at the fair. Among these are “Aunt” Rosa Milano, the balloon woman, and her six nephews, of Philadelphia. It is the forty-first consecutive year that “Aunt” Rosa has attended the fair, and she stated that she was real glad to get back in Frederick again. “Aunt” Rosa’s first visit here was back in 1881. Until the past few years “Aunt” Marie Milano, mother of the boys and sister of “Aunt” Rosa, had been a regular visitor for nearly 50 years. On account of her age she does not travel very much these days. “Aunt” Marie’s first visit here was on her wedding trip. She was married at the age of 15, and soon after the wedding, the Frederick fair took place, and she and her husband came on and sold novelties.
There is a shortage of railroad transportation at present, and it is growing to such an extent that it bids fair to seriously curtail production and commerce generally for some time to come. Frederick shippers are feeling the stringency. There are many causes contributing to this in the opinion of many railroad men. For instance, one who is an authority on prevailing conditions points out that on July 1, 1922, out of approximately 2,300,000 freight cars in the country, 345,000 of them were in bad order.
The vicinity of Araby and Baker’s Valley, this county, has been the scene of considerable excitement lately occasioned by the frequent appearance of an unclassified animal that has, however, been termed by rumor as a panther. The animal is said to inhabit a small grove on the farm of Emory Fink, Baker’s Valley, and several people have had unpleasantly thrilling encounters with it. If the animal is really a panther, the killing of it will be a man-sized job. The wild cat, which is related to the panther, although a smaller animal, is sometimes found here and some people have expressed the opinion that the animal, which has been causing the excitement in Baker’s Valley, may belong to the former class.
40 Years Ago
Oct. 17, 1982
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Oct. 17, 2002
WASHINGTON — President Bush on Wednesday signed Congress’ war-making resolution and told wary world leaders to “face up to our global responsibilities” to confront Saddam Hussein. “Those who choose to live in denial may eventually be forced to live in fear,” Mr. Bush said, as the United Nations began a bitter debate over his plans to disarm and oust Saddam. “Every nation that shares in the benefits of peace also shares in the duty of defending the peace. ... Our goal is to fully and finally remove a real threat to world peace and to America,” he said.
A proposal to require annual inspections of residential rental properties in the city of Frederick drew objections from landlords, who said the suggested $100 fee unfairly targets them and will cause rental prices to increase.FREDERICK — DynPort Vaccine Co. plans to begin human testing of an anthrax vaccine that it hopes will prove safer than the current alternative. The early clinical testing should begin in a few weeks with 70 volunteers at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in Rockville. The company doesn’t expect to receive regulatory approval to market the vaccine until 2010. DynPort, based in Frederick, is a joint venture of DynCorp of Reston, Va., and Porton International Inc. of Paris.
