100 Years Ago
Oct. 18, 1922
Henry Ford has once more done the unexpected thing. He put down the price of his cars and trucks yesterday, and sprang a surprise on the motoring pubic. It was a big cut, too, $50 on each model, an average of about 15 percent. This is one of the greatest cuts ever made on this popular low-priced automobile. It bring the Ford down to the lowest price in the history of the industry.
Considerable interest is being manifested in the display of mounted animals of all kinds in the show window of the new buildings of H.F. Shipley, North Market street. All the animals are mounted by William S. Gosnell, registered taxidermist. The display includes the following: Brown hawk and blacksnake mounted together in combat effect; gray fox, brown owl and gray squirrel in group effect; gray fox rug, full head; male golden pheasant; Canadian goose; male and female cannibal crane, in group; California gray quail, male and female; Texas quail; ground hog; ring-necked pheasant; ruffed grouse; wood owl; three gray squirrels in group; black eagle and gray hawk in combat effect; collie dog rug; laughing jackass; gray squirrel mounted in golden crescent and screech owl.
40 Years Ago
Oct. 18, 1982
Quick, inexpensive primary races are vanishing in Frederick County. Thousand-dollar primaries have become common and the five-figure campaign is rolling rapidly up Interstate 270. From the county commissioner level down to the volunteer state central committee slots, campaigns cost money. Of the local offices, the county commissioner races were the most expensive. The cost of a primary campaign varied from $4,200 spent by Democratic incumbent Galen R. Clagett, to $50 spent by John W. Shupe, also a Democrat.
A ruptured pipe at Frederick Towne Mall spilled about 800 gallons of unleaded gasoline into Rock Creek Saturday afternoon, officials said. The creek, which flows behind a gas station at Montgomery Ward in the mall, was dammed and absorbent material was applied to the water to soak up the gasoline, according to Jerry L. Chipley, fire investigator with the state fire marshal’s office. Chipley said the pipeline ruptured because of “normal wear.” It does not appear to pose any future threat, he said, adding that the state Department of Natural Resources will monitor the situation.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Oct. 18, 2002
ROCKVILLE — A witness who says he saw a sniper fire with an assault rifle and flee in a cream-colored van gave a phony story, investigators said Thursday, in a setback that casts doubt on much of what the public thought it knew about the roving killer. Prosecutors are investigating the witness, whose name wasn’t released, to determine whether he should be charge with filing a false statement.
A second Frederick County man was recently diagnosed with West Nile virus, the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said Thursday. The announcement underscored the need for the public to continue taking precautions against the virus, which is transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito.
An engine grumbles to life, a plume of bluish smoke puffs from the exhaust and the machine is ready to tear off the line. Surprising, considering that in its original incarnation it was designed to mow lawns. “This is the poor man’s NASCAR,” said professional lawn mower racer Mike Boris. Mr. Boris and others compete annually for trophies and national recognition aboard their de-bladed riding law mowers. Some are stripped down and tweaked up salvages from auctions, Mr. Boris said. Races are regulated by the United States Lawn Mower Racing Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.