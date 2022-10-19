100 Years Ago
Oct. 19, 1922
Fire destroyed the barn on the farm of Calvin Hall, on the Baltimore state road, two miles west of New Market yesterday afternoon. About 15 tons of hay were destroyed with the barn, the total loss being estimated at upward to $2,000, only part of which is covered by insurance. About 3 o’clock yesterday afternoon, Marie Hall, the eight-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Hall, while playing about the barn, discovered flames in the straw stack at the rear of the building. All of this year’s hay was stored in the barn and went up in smoke.
Nineteen thousand people crowded the fair grounds yesterday, the second day of the sixty-second annual Frederick fair. The receipts for the day were $500 less than those of Wednesday of last year, and it is estimated that the crowd was at least 5,000 under the mark of the second day of the fair in 1921.
Violators of the State game laws in this county must not be surprised if they are arrested and required to pay heavy fines as the penalty for their infractions. W.E. Harding and Oliver Harding were found Sunday by Warden Louis Etchison and Deputy Game Warden Gosnell hunting on the Fred Ordeman farm, near Park Mills. One was arrested just as the other fired his gun at a bird. They were charged with hunting on Sunday and with hunting during closed season. Both appeared before Justice Johnson and were fined $25 and costs.
40 Years Ago
Oct. 19, 1982
Starting Nov. 1, the Frederick County Board of Education will be taking care of its own financial investments rather than relying on a local bank to handle them. Alfred Thackston Jr., assistant superintendent, told the board “we feel we have a person on staff to develop a portfolio and the talent” to carry it out. He was referring to William Barnes, who joined the system this past July.
Workers will begin tearing down the bridge which connects East Patrick Street with I-70 this week, after it was announced last spring that the bridge was being closed because it was unsafe to travel. The Bureau of Bridges in Baltimore is currently drawing new designs for the proposed bridge and advertisement on the new building contract is expected by early spring of next year. The new design will be lined up in accordance with the interchange.
Margaret Flanigan, of Rocky Ridge, has been selected as one of Future Farmers of America (FFA) official music makers in the National FFA Band. The 30-member band will be featured at the organization’s 55th National FFA Convention in November in Kansas City, Mo. Ms. Flanigan is a member of the Catoctin FFA Chapter.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Oct. 19, 2002
There was shock, disappointment, upset, then a feeling of betrayal — just some of the emotion on display after Hood College President Ronald Volpe announced Friday that the 109-year-old women’s college would start housing men by fall 2003. The decision follows months of studying recent enrollment trends, marketplace statistics and the college’s financial plan, and was needed to keep the college viable, Dr. Volpe told students. Plans for the change started about a year ago.
ROCKVILLE — Authorities are examining a shell casing that was found in a white box truck at a Virginia car rental agency, Montgomery County police said Friday night. The truck and the shell casing were found Friday evening at rental agency in Virginia near Dulles International Airport. Montgomery County police spokesman Derek Baliles says it is unclear if this truck has anything to do with the investigation into the Washington-area sniper.
In cross-country cooperation centered at Fort Detrick, bioterrorism scientists have been working feverishly for the past year towards finding advanced ways to fight anthrax infections. During a presentation to U.S. Surgeon General Richard Carmona on the base Friday, they said they have made vast steps towards doing just that.
