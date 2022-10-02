100 Years Ago
Oct. 2, 1922
A special meeting of the Board of Aldermen will be held tomorrow evening for the purpose of taking action to ward off water shortage in the city. Mayor Culler stated last night that while he was anxious to hold the meeting tonight, the time would be too short to assemble the members before tomorrow night. The advisability of using a fire engine to pump water into one of the mains will be discussed and in all likelihood adopted. If adopted, one of the steamers will be taken to a point near Yellow Springs close to Little Tuscarora creek, and water pumped into a main there.
Washington, Oct. 1 — Only 75,066 Confederate veterans out of the more than 1,000,000 who fought for the South during the Civil War are now living, according to statistics compiled by Col. Francis M. Burrows of the staff of Gen. Julian S. Carr, commander-in-chief of the United Confederate Veterans.
Yesterday was the warmest October 1 since 1910, according to the local weather sharp. Early in the afternoon, the mercury climbed to 84, or 14 above summer heat. And by 6 o’clock in the evening, it had fallen no lower than 68, or two below summer heat. Early in the morning, the official thermometer registered 48, or 16 above freezing.
40 Years Ago
Oct. 2, 1982
“All good things come to an end.” The words came from James W. “Tom” Stockman quickly, uneasily. He would rather have told jokes, like those that made up most of his speech at his going-away party Wednesday night at the Independent Hose Co. Stockman, a sergeant with the Frederick City Police Department’s Traffic Division, retired Tuesday after 31 years of service.
Four Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter sweethearts were chosen Friday night as four community shows in Frederick County got underway. The sweethearts chosen included Teresa Rice, Linganore FFA Chapter; Yvette Moyer, Middletown FFA Chapter; Laura Albaugh, Walkersville FFA Chapter; and Sue Pridemore, Brunswick FFA Chapter. All of the girls will reign over their respective community shows through this weekend at various FFA related events during the coming year.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Oct. 2, 2002
A brief exercise in free speech has landed three Catoctin High School students in hot water. The three girls, all 10th-graders and members of the same world history class, were suspended Monday for wearing signs saying “I support the free hugs girl.” The idea for the protest came to honor student Kristina Head, 15, a week after Principal Ann Bonitatibus took a sign saying “Free Hugs” from another student. The girl was engaged in a friendly competition to see who could tally the most embraces, Kristina said. The move shocked Kristina and her friends. “We were all like, ‘What the heck?’” Kristina said. She decided she would mount a peaceful protest and fashioned her signed and taped it to herself.
Frederick’s new water well was hooked up to draw water Tuesday, a week after the city won an emergency permit to pump water from the quickly drilled shaft on the city’s east side. The additional water drawn from the well will stretch the reserves in Lake Linganore, boosting supplies to as much as 65 days, officials said.
Frederick County Commissioner candidate Mike Cady said the local Maryland Municipal League chapter hosted a “grossly unfair” candidates forum Monday night, and he dismissed the chapter’s request for written answers to its questions as a waste of time. Mr. Cady didn’t allege the MML did anything intentionally wrong, but he fumed that the situation was never made public at the forum. “I thought it was grossly unfair,” said Mr. Cady, a Republican, who said he didn’t see the questions until the forum started. Seated on a stage with all the other candidates, Mr. Cady said he noticed the hopefuls on either side of him — Democrats Bonnie Railey Baker and Jan Gardner — had stacks of papers. “They had some very nice notes there, and it became apparent to me I wasn’t playing with the same deck of cards as everyone else,” Mr. Cady said. He didn’t allege partisan favoritism, saying fellow Republican Charles Jenkins “had a copy (of the questions) prior to the weekend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.