100 Years Ago
Oct. 20, 1922
With but one exception, Thursday of 1971, yesterday was the largest day in the history of the local fair association. Nearly 35,000 people packed the grounds, and this was the second largest crowd ever collected in the 62 years of the local fair. Thursday of 1917 was the largest day in the history of the fair. About 40,000 people were present on that day.
Claude Saney, 15 years old, who ran away from Hagerstown to follow the fair, was located by local police force yesterday evening and sent back to his home. He left home and followed the fair to this city. He accepted a position at one of the stands out at the fair. The attention of authorities was called to the extreme youth of the boy and it seemed to the police that he was entirely too young to be working at the fair.
Two men were arrested at the fair yesterday by Sheriff James A. Jones and Deputy Sheriffs Charles W. Smith and Harry C. Dorcus, charged with having liquor in their possession. One of the men had entered a race horse in the fair and had rented a stall. A five-gallon can half filled with corn liquor and four or five bottles of whisky were found in the stall.
Much has been written about the animal, which has “terrorized” the peaceful inhabitants of Araby and Baker’s Valley. It has been termed a panther by some while other folks were of the opinion that a wild cat was causing the commotion. The “panther” was declared today to be a big shepherd dog belonging to a man named Myers who lives in the Valley. This information was advanced by residents of Baker’s Valley. The dog is said to have been seen prowling about in the woods on the farm of Emory Fink, and this has led to the belief that the “panther” scare was all a hoax.
40 Years Ago
Oct. 20, 1982
A political first for Thurmont could result from the town’s election Monday, Oct. 25. Ms. Eileen R. Waesche is seeking one of two open commissioners seats on the town’s four-member board. The town has never had a woman on the board of commissioners, although a female ran previously.
Frederick County Commissioners Tuesday night recommended nine county farms for state farmland preservation easement purchases. During a public hearing at Winchester Hall, 15 farms were reviewed by the commissioners. In the priority ranking system, the farms are graded on soil type; transfer or tenure position; development pressure including land use, zoning, subdivisions, comprehensive plan, roads, water and sewer and the planning staff recommendation; management practices including soil conservation practices and the advisory board’s evaluation, and tract size.
Pumpkin stories from the Kids’ Page: “The Laughing Pumpkin,” by Robin Hoffman, third grade, South Frederick: Once upon a time a pumpkin was sitting in a window. A boy came by and saw the pumpkin, and he was scared. So he ran off and the pumpkin was laughing. Then a ghost jumped out and the pumpkin fell off the window. A girl stepped on it and got the pumpkin on her shoe. And the pumpkin wasn’t laughing any more.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Oct. 20, 2002
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.