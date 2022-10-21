100 Years Ago
Oct. 21, 1922
The annual fair ball of the Cotillion Club was held last night at the Armory with about 70 out-of-town guests present. About 60 members of the club attended the social function, which marks the close of the fair and the beginning of the social season in Frederick. Dancing was enjoyed from 9 to 1 o’clock. Refreshments were served by the Frederick Hotel during intermission from 11:30 to 12:30 o’clock. Music was furnished by the Frederick Orchestra.
Serious losses running as high as 25 percent of the crop in some localities have been attributed to the Hessian fly during the past year, says E.N. Cory, State entomologist, who cautions farmers against a repetition of the infestation unless the safe dates for planting wheat are observed.
Virginia Fay Strailman, the 7-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Victor Strailman, Brunswick, had a narrow escape from serious injury yesterday evening as she was struck by a machine while crossing the corner of West Fourth and North Market streets, this city. With her parents, she had just stepped from the loop car at the Fourth street corner when the little girl started to cross Fourth street without waiting for her parents. She stepped directly in front of a machine that was traveling east on Fourth street at an extremely low rate of speed. The child was hit and knocked down, but the driver stopped his car at once, and no part of the girl’s body was run over.
40 Years Ago
Oct. 21, 1982
The state’s annual survey of Frederick County nursing homes revealed overall conditions and quality of life for residents are good this year. Very few violations were listed for Homewood Retirement Center, Vindobona Nursing Home and the Home for the Aged. Eleven violations were cited for Meridian Nursing Center-Frederick, formerly Frederick Nursing and convalescent Center, most of which were related to paperwork. “No matter how good or how hard the nursing home tries to be perfect,” said Patricia Throne, director of the local Office of Aging and nursing home ombudsman for the county, “state surveyors will always find something wrong.”Cancer researchers have discovered a new compound from a soil sample taken near Baughman’s Lane and preliminary studies show it to be a promising drug in the fight against the dreaded disease. But even more astounding than its anti-tumor properties is its unique L-shaed structure, which leads the National Cancer Institute-Frederick Cancer Research Facility (NCI-FCRF) scientists to believe they have discovered a whole new family of drugs. And those scientists have decided to name it after the city where it was discovered, calling it Fredericamycin A.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Oct. 21, 2002
A West Virginia woman has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a young mother and her infant daughter in Walkersville on Saturday, police said. Sonja Marie Daniels, 25, of Martinsburg, will appear in Berkeley County Circuit Court today to decide whether or not to voluntarily return to Maryland, where she faces two counts of first-degree murder. Deanna Prichard, 16, and her 5-week-old baby, Mykayla, were gunned down in the street near their home on Discovery Boulevard just before 3 p.m. Saturday. Ms. Daniels, who once lived in the same neighborhood where the shootings occurred, was described as the former girlfriend of the father of Ms. Prichard’s baby.
ASHLAND, Va. — Authorities believe the Washington-area sniper left a message with a telephone number at the scene of the latest shooting in Virginia, The Associated Press learned Sunday. Police appealed to the person who left the message to contact them. Montgomery County Police Chief Charles Moose said the sniper task force investigators were working on the assumption that the sniper has expanded his geographic reach after shooting 11 people, nine fatally, in the Washington area since Oct. 2. Public schools in the Ashland and Richmond area will be closed Monday “based on the volume of parent and community concern,” school officials announced late Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.