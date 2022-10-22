100 Years Ago
Oct. 22, 1922
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
40 Years Ago
Oct. 22, 1982
Dualization of U.S. 15 from north of Putman Road to the Western Maryland Railroad tracks will begin next summer, Maryland Department of Transportation officials said Thursday morning in Frederick. The construction will include a 6.6-mile stretch along a much-criticized section of two-lane highway. Traffic along the highway has reached a volume that many motorists consider too heavy for a two-lane road and had led to dangerous passing situations, they say. U.S. 15 is a two-lane road for 10.4 miles, from Orndorff Road to Putman Road. The construction, through completion in 1986, is expected to cost about $20 million.
Frederick County residents are warned not to try to make friends with wild animals as more and more are becoming rabid. The warning comes from director of the Frederick County Health Department, Dr. Martha T. Schipper, in light of the recent sightings of rabid raccoons in Washington and Montgomery counties. Dr. Schipper said The Washington Post was incorrect in a story Thursday morning that stated rabid raccoons have been sighted in the county. Instead, two rabid bats were found — one in June, the other in August — but no raccoons.
(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The "50 Years Ago" summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Oct. 22, 2002
The killing of a young mother and her infant daughter Saturday afternoon "clearly warrants the death penalty," Frederick County State's Attorney Scott Rolle said Monday. Sonya Marie Daniels waived extradition from Martinsburg, W.Va., on Monday afternoon and returned to Frederick County. Mr. Rolle said the gruesome vision of the victims still haunts him, and likely will never go away. "When a person with a handgun comes into Frederick County and opens fire on a 16-year-old and a baby ..." he said. "This case clearly warrants the death penalty."
WASHINGTON (AP) — A burial box that was recently discovered in Israel and dates to the first century could be the oldest archaeological link to Jesus Christ, according to a French scholar whose findings were published Monday. An inscription in the Aramaic language "James, son of Joseph, brother of Jesus" — appears on an empty ossuary, a limestone burial box for bones. Andre Lemaire said it's "very probable" the writing refers to Jesus of Nazareth. He dates the ossuary to A.D. 63, just three decades after the crucifixion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.