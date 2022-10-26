100 Years Ago
Oct. 26, 1922
The scaffold — a grim reminder of the days of barbarism — is again erected and waits for the hour of death to claim its victim. The scaffold on which William A. Stultz will pay the supreme penalty for first degree murder has been completed and is situated in the east jail yard at the exact location of the Robinson scaffold and some eleven or twelve similar instruments of death. This scaffold will be the last ever used in this county and Sheriff James A. Jones will be the last county officer ever pulling the lever on a condemned man. After January 1, 1923, all prisoners condemned to death will be executed at the state penitentiary in Baltimore.
With Middletown in a state of chaos over the diphtheria epidemic, and Myersville in the midst of a mild epidemic of scarlet fever, the western section of the county has plenty to think about these days. Six positive cases of scarlet fever have been reported in Myersville district and all six homes have been quarantined. About 12 homes are quarantined in Middletown for diphtheria.
Swepson Earle, chief engineer to the State Conservation Commission, predicted today that there would be an unusually short crop of oysters this year taken out of Maryland waters. Mr. Earle said that he had made observations in many parts of the tonging areas of the Chesapeake Bay and had found that while the oysters were unusually large and select they were not being caught in the usual normal proportions. Oysters are now selling in Baltimore as high as $1 a bushel. He pointed to Government observations which had shown the gradual decline in the oyster supply of Maryland for the last few years. A total of 200,000 bushels of shells has been planted within the last two years in Tangier Sound and in the upper sections of the bay, but the department will not allow either tonging or dredging in those areas for at least two years.
40 Years Ago
Oct. 26, 1982
Frederick County received anywhere from one-half inch to more than an inch of rainfall Monday, the result of a powerful storm off the Maryland coast which raked the Chesapeake Region before going out to sea Monday evening.
Del. James E. McClellan Monday became the first in what Frederick Mayor Ronald N. Young hopes will be a long list of property owners to donate land to the city for use in the Carroll Creek Flood Control Project. Both Young and McClellan were unsure exactly how much property the city actually will receive but McClellan said it would be “whatever amount they need” to construct the grassy area along the banks that will serve as both a linear park and floodway.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Oct. 26, 2002
The archives for this date are not available.
