100 Years Ago
Oct. 27, 1922
Today is the birthday of “Teddy” Roosevelt, roughrider, statesman, president of the United States. This is an anniversary that is being observed by various clubs and organizations all over the nation. Flags will be displayed in front of homes and places of business in towns throughout the nation.
Richard Dorsey, who it is said has been out of the Maryland House of Correction for only a short time, is in the foils of the law again. This time he is charged with having hurled rocks through a home in Urbana after having failed in an effort to gain admission.
The Cowboy Band of Brunswick is contemplating visiting Hagerstown and other towns for the purpose of demonstrating their ability to ride and shoot. The organization was formed about a year ago by Captain R.L. Much, an ex-rough rider. The band now consists of 45 young men.
40 Years Ago
Oct. 27, 1982
When does a public road stop becoming a public road? Three owners of a piece of property just beyond Harbaugh Valley Road want the Frederick County Commissioners to answer that question. But the commissioners really aren’t sure. In most cases a public road is a public property until abandoned by a government. In the case of Harbaugh Valley Road, however, the commissioners said at Tuesday’s public meeting they don’t know whether the county abandoned an extension of the road or not. Three property owners want the county to maintain the extension for several hundred feet if the county owns the road.
The annual Brunswick Homecoming, slated for Nov. 6, will be a celebration of the town’s heritage. Four living and 10 deceased residents will be honored at the Brunswick Commission on History and Distinguished Citizens’ luncheon. The living citizens include Dr. Morton Kaplon, who has published more than 70 articles on cosmic radiation, astrophysics and elementary particle physics. His varied career has included service at the Institute for Space Science Studies, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, the Office of Naval Research, National Science Foundation, Atomic Energy Commission and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. Dr. Kaplon attended school in Brunswick, and Amos Kaplon, his uncle, still resides at the family home on South Maryland Avenue.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Oct. 27, 2002
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
