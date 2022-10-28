100 Years Ago
Oct. 28, 1922
Eight men charged with bootlegging were arrested yesterday afternoon and last night by deputies from the office of Sheriff James A. Jones. Four of the arrests were made in Frederick, and the other four lawbreakers were corralled in Brunswick, one of them at 11 o’clock last night. The raid was a carefully laid systematic plan of the sheriff, and as a result, four of the men are out under $500 bail for the action of the December court. The other four are in jail awaiting trial. Two of the men arrested in Brunswick on the charge of illegal possession and sale of intoxicating liquors were merchants of that town. James Carey conducts a shoeshine parlor, while Myer Freedman is the proprietor of a shoe store.
The ten unaffected cattle on the farm of George J. Hull, near Woodsboro, will be given the anatoxin serum for rabies this morning. No new developments had occurred during yesterday. The Hull farm is the only one on which the malady has developed, although all of the farmers in that locality are anxious and are watching for the first symptoms of rabies among their herds. It is the belief that the Hull dog, the animal in which the disease originated, did not leave the Hull farm and did not molest any of the herds of cattle in the vicinity. Elmer Hahn, a young farmhand employed by Mr. Hull, who was bitten by the shepherd dog on September 28, was taken to the Mercy Hospital in Baltimore. He showed no signs of the disease. However, as a precautionary measure, it was decided to give him the Pasteur treatment. He will be given 21 treatments by Dr. Etzler, of Woodsboro.
40 Years Ago
Oct. 28, 1982
A decision to uphold the Frederick County Board of Education’s move to transfer about 150 students from Emmitsburg to the Thurmont Middle School was made by the Maryland State Board of Education Wednesday. The state board’s involvement in the matter came about when a citizens group appealed the decision in July of state hearing examiner Mitchell J. Cooper upholding the local board’s action. Wednesday’s decision by the state board could mean the end of appeals by a concerned parents group to keep the sixth, seventh and eighth graders at the Emmitsburg school.
The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) submitted a proposed contract Wednesday afternoon to Frederick Mayor Ronald N. Young. It was guessed “there’s a real good chance” it would be ratified by the city and put into effect by Thanksgiving. If adopted, the contract would be the city’s first written pact with its police officers.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Oct. 28, 2002
WASHINGTON — Dead: 10. Tips: more than 138,000. Reward: $50,000 at first, then $500,000. Lives changed forever: countless. The three weeks in which metropolitan Washington lived in the crosshairs of a sniper’s scope are over, but the numbers the drama produced describe a season of fear. More than 1,000 federal, state and local law enforcement officers banded together in a hunt that covered Maryland, Virginia, the District of Columbia — and eventually the entire country. Crime scenes: Four gas stations, four parking lots, one auto dealership, one bench, one bus, one craft store, one school, one street corner.
The 46th annual Thurmont and Emmitsburg Community Show was held from Sept. 6 to 8 at Catoctin High School in Thurmont. Over 8,000 people attended. Over 560 exhibitors entered over 2,500 exhibits at the show.
