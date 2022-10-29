100 Years Ago
Oct. 29, 1922
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
40 Years Ago
Oct. 29, 1982
Calvin E. Sayler, president and owner of Claire Frock Co., Thurmont, received the Golden Hand of Friendship Award Thursday night in a special ceremony. Several hundred friends and business associates gathered at the Frederick Holiday Inn to view the presentation, made by Harry Rosenfeld, owner of the Frederick Shopping Center and initiator of the award. Sayler’s numerous efforts on the part of the Thurmont community in presenting a senior citizen meeting place, in his support of football teams and scholarships at Catoctin, Linganore and Walkersville high schools, and in his support of agricultural and youth activities, were praised by the speakers.
County accounting records dispel rumors that any of the five Frederick County Commissioners have exceeded their gas mileage and expense account allowances. Galen Claggett’s expenses are the commission’s highest but still within the limit. Rumors that the commissioners have greatly exceeded their allotted expense money have circulated about the county as the Nov. 2 election nears.
They just finished playing 22 concerts in 22 different cities in 22 days as part of their fall tour, and after a brief respite, the combination of the United States Air Force Band and The Singing Sergeants were on the road again for their Master Concert Series, first stop — the Weinberg Center for the Arts.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Oct. 29, 2002
MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin said he will give the military broader power to strike against suspected terrorists “wherever they may be” after a hostage siege at a Moscow theater ended with 118 captives dead, most from a knockout gas used by Russian authorities. Doctors said all but two of the hostages succumbed to the fumes pumped into the theater by Russian special forces before they stormed it days after heavily armed Chechen rebels staged an audacious raid. Russian officials kept the substance a secret even as doctors treated the hundreds of survivors. U.S. officials identified it Monday as an opiate related to morphine.
Police are asking those concerned about injured Thurmont Officer Rick White to call the town office for updates instead of calling the trauma center. The staff at the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center “has been inundated with calls, so they’ve asked that phone calls to the trauma center be limited,” said acting Thurmont Police Chief Terry Frushour. Officer White was seriously injured Thursday during a pursuit when he lost control of his police cruiser and it crashed into a tree on Yellow Spring Pike.
Both camps are calling a Valerie Moore Dale mailer a “misunderstanding” after a flier her campaign sent to about 6,000 homes in District 4A said Joe Bartlett favors slot machines in Maryland. Mr. Bartlett, a Republican who received the mailer at his home in Middletown, said he was not sure how Ms. Dale confused his position on slot machines. “I was very disappointed,” he said. “I have spent a lot of time explaining to people that I am opposed to it. I’m on record in subcommittee against it. I was concerned my voters would see this and take it as face value.”
