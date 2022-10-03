100 Years Ago
Oct. 3, 1922
The Frederick County Board of Education, through Superintendent Lloyd Palmer, is requesting the teachers in the public schools all over the county to bring home the wreckage caused by fires and the means of preventing conflagrations. This subject could be well stressed all week but brought home most forcibly Monday, October 9, which has been designated as Fire Prevention Day by President Warren G. Harding. This date was selected because it is the anniversary of the great Chicago fire of 1871, which was the first great conflagration in the nation.
For the first time in many years, a barbecue will be held at Mount St. Mary’s College, this barbecue to be held on October 12. This day was set aside for the purpose of a get-together of new and old students with a number of alumni present. This is a revival of an old custom at Mount St. Mary’s College. This day, which formerly was given over to athletic games and sports of all kinds, was an asset in bringing former students back to the “Mount.” The event had been discontinued of late years, but this had been a source of disappointment to the alumni of the college.
40 Years Ago
Oct. 3, 1982
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Oct. 3, 2002
Harold L. Domer, the former Acting Frederick Police Chief, has been appointed the interim director of Frederick County Animal Control. He will start Oct. 10. Mr. Domer, who retired recently after 27 years with the Frederick Police Department, is replacing Merry Ellen Poole, who was fired Sept. 26. Mrs. Poole is appealing the termination and is slated to have an Oct. 8 hearing with the Frederick County Commissioners.
Honoring someone for doing what comes naturally puzzles Dr. Marshall Botkin. To a man who volunteers countless hours for many projects, the concept of volunteerism is simple. “You see a need, and you fill it,” Dr. Botkin said. A sociology professor at Frederick Community College, he was named Frederick County’s 2002 representative to Maryland You Are Beautiful, a statewide program that recognizes outstanding volunteers. His secretary and fellow EMT at Junior Fire Co., Gail Bradley, knew her friend spurned the limelight, but she nominated him anyway.
“Agriculture in Frederick County is going through a lot of change,” Elizabeth Miller told the Rotary Club of Frederick. Forty percent of the county’s dairy farms have gone out of business in the last decade. The county lost nearly 12,000 acres of farmland between 1987 and 1997, according to Ms. Miller, the ag industry specialist for the Frederick County Office of Economic Development.
