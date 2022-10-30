100 Years Ago
Oct. 30, 1922
A considerable amount of Frederick county wheat will go on the market at about seventy cents a bushel, according to a grain dealer’s statement last night. He said that samples of wheat he had on hand and several from farmers were sent to Baltimore recently, and the best figure offered was $0.74 per bushel. The cause of this low price for Frederick county wheat is due to the presence of moth and weevil in wheat. This grain dealer claims that many farmers in the northern and eastern sections of the county who have wheat stored are experiencing trouble with these two insects.
Just why a man should wreck his vengeance upon a house instead of seeking personal satisfaction at the hands of his enemy is a mystery to Frederick county officials and will likely remain such until J.P. Bowers, of New Windsor, gives some enlightening testimony at a hearing before Justice Allan M. Wood this afternoon. Bowers is alleged to have wrecked the home of G.E. Magaha at Clemsonville on October 10. It is presumed that Bowers bore some ancient grudge against Magaha and went to the latter’s home to get “satisfaction.” It is said that he broke nearly all of the windows in the house and tore away the front porch steps.
Two automobile accidents occurred on the Urbana state road just south of this city yesterday. One machine hit a herd of cows early in the morning, and another automobile ran into a horse at noon yesterday, both mishaps occurring almost directly opposite Mount Olivet Cemetery.
40 Years Ago
Oct. 30, 1982
The world’s first solar breeder was dedicated Friday as about 500 guests converged on the site at the southeastern end of Frederick City. Dr. Joseph Lindmayer, president of Solarex Corp., the Rockville-based firm that erected the unit, called the action “a giant step” for solar technology and also a step away from the use of dwindling natural resources such as oil and coal. The building just off Ballenger Creek Pike has a panel with 200,000 photovoltaic cells that produce electricity to power the building’s heating and cooling system, production equipment and lighting.
Daylight Savings Time officially ends at 2 a.m. Sunday morning. The major concern for most people is whether to reset the clocks ahead or back one hour. This is the time of year to move the clocks back one hour. The familiar saying “spring forward, fall back” is an easy way to recall whether to move clocks ahead or back as we switch from Daylight Savings Time to Eastern Standard time.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Oct. 30, 2002
GREENBELT — The federal government filed charges Tuesday against sniper suspect John Allen Muhammad under weapons and extortion laws that could bring the death penalty, accusing him of a murderous plot to get $10 million. Mr. Muhammad, 41, and John Lee Malvo, 17, are already charged with murder in Maryland and Virginia in the attacks that left 10 people dead and three others critically wounded. They are also charged with an Alabama slaying last month and are suspected in a February killing in Washington state.
Companies involved in land development, along with their owners and employees, have poured more money into the Frederick County Commissioners election contest than all other contributors combined, according to a review of the final preelection campaign finance reports. The real estate and building industries, generally unhappy with the two incumbents who are running for reelection, have supplied about $40,000 for a group endorsing several challengers and largely bankrolled some individual campaigns as well, the reports show.
