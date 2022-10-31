100 Years Ago
Oct. 31, 1922
An effort is being made in this city and county to have the sentence of William A. Stultz, to be executed on Friday morning for the murder of Officer John H. Adams, commuted to life imprisonment in the Maryland penitentiary. The petition circulated yesterday was in the hands of Harry L. Ebert, and he stated last night that another would be on the town this morning. The petitions will be mailed to Governor Albert C. Ritchie on Wednesday night in order to allow him time to consider what course to pursue and give him an opportunity to save the condemned man in case he decides to commute the sentence.
This is the story of the gold diggers, a tale of the clash between rival factions, of the failure to find the coveted pot of shining metal, the subsequent arrest of the claimants and all in Frederick county, where gold is not supposed to exist. And in this story figures John Kelly, Sandy Spring bank bandit and murderer, who is serving a life sentence in the Maryland penitentiary. It all took place at what is known as Boyer’s Mill, between New Market and Mount Pleasant. The story spread that Kelly had told a convict that the Sandy Spring bandits hid $20,000 of the money in the walls of Boyer’s Mill. The word spread like wildfire about the countryside, and on Sunday morning, a gang of six men started working at the mill’s walls. They wanted it all and drove off the other men who showed up. They picked and shoveled all day Sunday and all of Monday until the long arm of the law reached out and stopped them.
40 Years Ago
Oct. 31, 1982
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Oct. 31, 2002
Maryland Occupational Safety and Health (MOSH) has cited Frederick County for two “serious” violations for forcing firefighter recruits to exercise during a hot July day. The county has been ordered to come up with a plan of corrective action by Nov. 30, according to the MOSH report released Wednesday. MOSH has been investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Andrew Waybright, 23, of Gettysburg, Pa., who collapsed July 3 near the end of a 3-mile run. The heat index at the time was at least 96.
An on-stage change in debate order led some members of state Sen.Alex Mooney’s campaign to label it a setup Wednesday night. Both candidates for the 3rd District Senate seat claimed victory after the debate between Mr. Mooney and Del. Sue Hecht, which was co-sponsored by the Frederick County NAACP and the Frederick Community College Black Students Union. An agreement by e-mail gave Mr. Mooney the final word of the debate, said Mooney campaign manager Erin Delullo, but that order was reversed, and Ms. Hecht spoke last, leading the Mooney camp to label it a setup. Ms. Delullo was effusive about her candidate but quick to criticize some of the interruptions from Hecht supporters throughout the 75-minute debate. “They were out of control,” she said. “Their behavior was ridiculous.”
Finding information about Frederick was made easier Wednesday night when Scott Coble, the city’s webmaster, unveiled Frederick’s new website during the mayor’s weekly news conference. The updated website, still located at www.cityoffrederick.com, offers news and clues on where to find fun things to do and phone numbers to call when looking for information about Maryland’s second largest city.
