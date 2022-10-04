100 Years Ago
Oct. 4, 1922
Running across the state road at Weverton to catch the 7:30 train for Brunswick to go to school and becoming confused, Miss Helen Louise Bingham, aged 13 years, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A.B. Bingham, of Weverton, turned back and darted into the path of an approaching auto and was instantly killed yesterday morning. The accident, which was unavoidable, cast a gloom upon the entire neighborhood. The driver of the car, W.C. Hann, of Frederick, brought the car to a sudden stop and rendered every assistance humanly possible, but death followed almost immediately.
A list showing the amount of anthracite coal that Frederick county towns will be allotted this coming year and the tonnage that they used last year has been received by David C. Winebrenner, 3rd, local representative of the State Fuel Distribution committee. Frederick County’s quota for the coming year is 13,630 tons. These figures have been compiled by the anthracite operators in Pennsylvania, and are based on statistics kept by them showing the amount of hard coal shipped to every anthracite-burning community in the country.
40 Years Ago
Oct. 4, 1982
About 10,000 people spent Sunday afternoon with their heads bent back, watching the Second Annual Aviation Awareness Day air show under warm, blue skies at Frederick Municipal Airport. Most people in the large crowd were enthusiastic about the event, clapping and cheering for an inverted ribbon cutting act by Jack Pong in a Pitts Special; comedy acts; wing; walking acts; as well as parachuting by the Southern Cross Parachute Club from Chambersburg, Pa.
Railroad buffs of all ages were out in force this weekend in Brunswick for “Railroad Days.” Sponsored by the Brunswick Potomac Foundation Inc., the two-day event replaced the long-running Potomac River Festival.
It’s all over this year for the Baltimore Orioles. Despite staging an incredible season-ending surge, the Orioles dropped a 10-3 decision to Milwaukee on Sunday, sending the Brewers into the American League playoffs against the California Angels. ... The season also could be over for professional football players. Negotiations between the owners and the players broke down again over the weekend. No settlement is seen for the near future.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Oct. 4, 2002
The anthrax-tainted materials brought to Fort Detrick from Capitol Hill to be incinerated in late 2001 and early 2002 did not pose any health risks to residents or workers, Fort Detrick officials said Tuesday. Eileen Mitchell, a spokeswoman for the base, said the materials were decontaminated in Washington before being trucked to Frederick. The waste was from government buildings that may have been contaminated by anthrax-laced letters mailed last October.
Starting Nov. 1, anyone building within the city limits must pay water and sewer impact fees established Thursday night by Frederick’s Board of Aldermen. No one at City Hall spoke up to object to the fees set at $2,980 for water hookups and $2,140 for sewer connections. The impact fees were established to help finance the expansion of the city’s water and sewer systems.
