100 Years Ago
Oct. 5, 1922
Polo Grounds, New York, October 4 — The opening game of the World Series, played here this afternoon, was won by the Giants, taking the series opener from the Yankees. A bright, warm sun, with all the comfort of a real mid-Western Indian summer, beamed down upon an assemblage that packed the historic Polo Grounds to the top and to the rims. The attendance was estimated at 38,000.
Charles Colliflower, aged about 50 years, who resides between Graceham and Thurmont, was instantly killed Tuesday at the quarries of the Tidewater Portland Cement Company, at Union Bridge. Colliflower, it is understood, was engaged in digging an excavation for an addition. About three minutes of 12 o’clock, the time for lunch hour, the ground where he was working caved in. Colliflower was caught by the earth and buried between three and four feet of dirt. It is said the unfortunate man was hurled against the rocks and badly mangled.
Frederick will assume a convention aspect next August when an automobile caravan of 1,000 persons and 225 machines wills top here. J.H. Brown, general manager of the Michigan Farmers Automobile Tours, has written here about the tour, which will be conducted from Michigan to Washington. Mr. Brown has planned the tour through Frederick, and has decided to have the caravan stop here one night.
40 Years Ago
Oct. 5, 1982
Frederick County’s Monocacy River isn’t necessarily the best borderline between Frederick City and County, said Thomas Pauls, city planner. Pauls was responding to the county’s claim that the city should eliminate areas east of the Monocacy River from future annexation plans, including the Bartonsville area because of opposition from residents there.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — President Reagan, on the campaign trail again, declared Monday that inflation is the cause of today’s near record unemployment and — once again — he blamed it all on his Democratic predecessors. He also suggested that the nuclear freeze movement is being manipulated by people who want to weaken the United States.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will open an office in the Frederick area, hopefully before the end of the year. According to Special Agent Dana E. Caro, office space is now being sought in the area. Caro, who will be in charge of the Frederick area, said the Bureau’s main concentration will be drug traffic into the area.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Oct. 5, 2002
The archives for this date are not available.
