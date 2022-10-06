100 Years Ago
Oct. 6, 1922
Mrs. Deborah K. Livingston, Boston, national director of the W.C.T.U. and an officer of the world’s organization, was the principal speaker last night at the second day of the annual convention of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union of Maryland, at Walkersville. She took her theme, “World Wide Prohibition,” and predicted that every civilized country will eventually become dry.
Resenting a statement alleged to have been made by Mrs. Howard Lease, which included the term of chicken thief, Oscar Joy, Liberty, has brought suit against Mrs. Lease, who also lives at Liberty, for $2,000. The bill filed in the clerk of the court’s office yesterday sets forth that the defendant falsely and maliciously spoke the words “Oscar Joy stole chickens up at Harold Hammond’s.” The bill continues that said slander had caused the plaintiff great damage and mortification.
Back to 1811, the Maryland Penitentiary was put into commission. Since this time the records of the prison show that out of a total of 154 prisoners sentenced to life terms, only 13 have served more than 15 years of their sentence. The records show that 34 of the 154 “lifers” died a few years after they began serving their sentences; 44 had their sentences cut down, while others went insane before they had served five years and were transferred to insane asylums.
40 Years Ago
Oct. 6, 1982
EDINBURG, Texas — Smugglers abandoned a truckload of illegal aliens from El Salvador in the stifling south Texas desert, and four Salvadorans suffocated, authorities said. Eight others, suffering from dehydration, were hospitalized. “It wasn’t a pretty sight,” said Patrolman Henry Trevino, one of the first officers to arrive at the 18-wheel truck where some of the dozen survivors were unconscious, some were dazed, and others were too weak to stand. The victims, ranging in age from 14 to 37, had been in the truck more than 24 hours. They told authorities they paid $1,500 each for the trip to the United States.
Installation of a new traffic signal at the Baughman’s Lane, Rosemont Avenue and Military Road intersection is being completed this week, according to City Director of Public Safety Richard J. Ashton. He said city police have “received constant complaints over the years” concerning heavy traffic from Fort Detrick emptying onto the uncontrolled intersection. The lights were placed “to remedy the problems the motoring public has experienced over the years.
Maryland schoolchildren are reading better, writing better and adding and subtracting numbers better, state School Superintendent David Hornbeck told the Frederick County Commissioners Tuesday in a progress report meeting.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Oct. 6, 2002
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
