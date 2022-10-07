100 Years Ago
Oct. 7, 1922
Julia Kahan, 8, has been safely delivered to her father in America after having journeyed 7,000 miles from Bavaria in the care of postal authorities.
The weather yesterday shattered all Frederick county records for October when the temperature reached halfway between 91 and 92 degrees at the official weather observer’s station. Yesterday was the twenty-fifth day without rain in this county. The farmers are literally praying for rain. From all sections come the reports that pasture lands are scorching brown under the burning sun.
A deputy warden at the lookout tower near Foxville is watching day and night to protect anything like a forest fire at this time. From the top of towers strategically located near timberland communities of the state, men are straining their eyes to discover the least vestige of fire. All the fire towers are in telephonic communication, so that it is possible to summon additional forces to danger points in a minimum of time.
How the outbreak of anthrax, which was found on the farm of A.A. Boyer, near Jefferson, had its origin here is not known. Those who have charge of the fight against the disease say they haven’t an idea from what source it originated in this county. Anthrax is one of the oldest diseases known. For years, there was no way of controlling it, but later a vaccine was discovered that did not cure but prevented a spread of the disease. Sheep, cattle, hogs, horses and man are most susceptible to the disease, it is said. In order to keep the disease from spreading in this county, Dr. R.V. Smith, veterinarian, and Dr. R.C. Reed, chief of the Bureau of Animal Industry of the State Board of Agriculture, are inoculating herds adjoining the Boyer farm.
40 Years Ago
Oct. 7, 1982
Frederick City officials will again ask the county commissioners to sell the old county courthouse to use as a city hall after the upcoming county election, Mayor Ronald N. Young said at his weekly press conference Wednesday. The city has investigated expansion of the present city hall, which officials say is too small for their needs. If, after the election, the next board of county commissioners is not interested in selling the building, the city will continue to develop prospects for city hall expansion, Young said.
William Rice is not one to gloat over attaining personal goals, but lately he has been smiling about a major improvement in Thurmont’s wastewater treatment plant. Rice, Thurmont’s town superintendent, has been the guiding force behind the project, which will cost $3.7 million. “It has been in the planning stages for six years,” Rice said. “It’s now in the building stage ... at last. It has been a long time. Dealing with the EPA, the state Department of Natural Resources, federal and county agencies has been hectic.”
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Oct. 7, 2002
The U.S. Navy decommissioned the USS Frederick in a ceremony Saturday at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The ceremony marked the end of an era for a class of ships that dominated the United States’ World War II efforts. Tank-landing ships (LSTs) such as the Frederick were first used to transport tanks and troops in World War II and were the most abundant vessel in the war. Although Frederick will no longer serve the Navy, the ship is slated to continue service in the Mexican navy.
A Frederick boy was mugged and robbed of cash early Friday evening on West Patrick Street, according to Frederick police. The boy reported at 6:30 p.m. Friday that he had been assaulted and robbed by other youths in the area, police said. Officers rounded up several suspects, and the boy positively identified those who had assaulted him, according to police. Three Frederick juveniles were arrested and charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property and theft under $500, according to police. Charges are pending against three other suspects who were identified as a result of the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.