100 Years Ago
Oct. 9, 1922
The old United steam fire engine will be taken to Little Tuscarora creek, near Yellow Springs, this morning at 7 o’clock to replace the Independent steamer, which had been pumping into the city main at that point since Friday. The charge was made necessary owing to the Independent steamer becoming disabled on Saturday.
Two large touring cars, it was reported, overturned yesterday afternoon on the Baltimore state road, at a point known as “Whippoorwill Hollow,” near New Market. Several of the occupants of both cars, it was said, were thrown out but escaped injury. The names of the occupants of the machines could not be obtained. The cars were not damaged and were able to proceed.
Maryland sportsmen are due for one of the biggest hunting seasons in years. Game reports from all sections of the state forecast unusually large quantities of rabbits, quail, wild ducks and wild geese. Squirrels are a possible exception. This belief is voiced by Game Commissioner E. Lee Le Compte because farmers have not complained of their corn being cut as in former years.
40 Years Ago
Oct. 9, 1982
Ten years ago, the notion of a tourist visitors center on U.S. 15 near the Pennsylvania line died because the state lacked the funding. But Friday evening at the Sheraton Inn-Frederick, those plans were resurrected. The Gala Auction sponsored by the board of directors for the Corporation for the Construction of the Route 15 Information Center, got off to a good start with Tommy Grunwell, of Frederick radio station WFMD, as master of ceremonies, and Anne-Lynn Gross started the auction.
Catoctin coach Hal Grau hopes his team’s streak never stops. Middletown coach Tim Ambrose cannot wait until his team breaks its streak. However, after Friday’s game between the two teams, the streaks continued. Catoctin won its fifth game in a row — all shutouts — a 7-0 win over Middletown. Middletown suffered its third straight loss, a hard figure to digest after the Knights advanced to the state Class C finals last season.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Oct. 9, 2002
Ballooning cost estimates for a highway project and disagreement over a new rail system linking Frederick and Montgomery counties were revealed Tuesday as the Frederick County Commissioners conducted an annual review of transportation priorities. Projected costs for overhauling the Interstate 270/Md. 85 interchange area have more than doubled and now stand at roughly $150 million, Commissioner Jan Gardner said. Understated costs of property acquisition are at least part of the reason for the gap in estimates, said Ms. Gardner, who plans to hear more about the subject from State Highway Administration officials at an upcoming meeting.
Frederick County Landmarks Foundation and Natelli Communities may be nearing a settlement on the John Derr House, but some Landmarks members say the city has been negligent. “It comes down to the city,” said Sue Fransen. “They have to enforce the agreement” between Natelli Communities and the Landmarks under which the property was to be conveyed from the developer to the foundation. She said the house is being destroyed by vandals and the weather while the agreement gathers dust. The 18th-century house along Md. 26 near the Monocacy River has been subject of almost a decade of legal wrangling.
