100 Years Ago
Sept. 1, 1922
Since his conviction and sentence to pay the extreme penalty, William A. Stultz, now in jail, has undergone a complete change. Being uneducated and unable to read, he has asked his guards to read to him from the Bible. Yesterday, he was visited by his son, who resides in Baltimore. During the conversation, Stultz advised his son to join the church, live an upright life and be a good man. The prisoner’s wife and daughter separated from him some time ago and are living in Baltimore, and have not visited him since the conviction. Stultz is being supplied with food from the sheriff’s table. When his son called yesterday, he brought his father some tobacco.
The crime wave, which seems to be gripping the state and county along with the rest of the United States, was the topic of discussion at last night’s meeting of the American Legion Auxiliary, Francis Scott Key Post, held in the Armory. All members present admitted that conditions were bad and that something should be done to check the outbreak of lawlessness. There seemed to be considerable difference of opinion as to which remedy should be applied, however. It was suggested that punishment be swift and certain.
Nearly five miles northwest of Frederick in Tuscarora district lies the village of Yellow Springs. The Hamburg pike passes through it as does the H. and F. Railway. The village gets its name from the spring of yellow mineral water which is located on the farm of the late A.W. Burkhart, along the H&F Railroad. This never-failing spring attracts a number of people who like to taste the mineral water. The Mineral Springs referred to above enjoy a wide reputation for their medicinal qualities. Traditions says the Indians held the virtues of these waters in high esteem, calling them the “medicine waters” or healing fountain of the Great Spirit.
40 Years Ago
Sept. 1, 1982
Many parents came to praise the $32 million Capital Improvements Program priority schedule the Frederick County Board of Education presented Tuesday night. But, the Fiscal Year 1984-89 CIP also had its dissenters at the public hearing held in Monocacy Middle School. Brunswick residents, who numbered over half those in attendance, apparently were satisfied with the CIP schedule. Some parents from the Linganore High feeder areas, however, expressed dissatisfaction over the proposed phase funding for the highs school addition and renovation plans.
ROCKVILLE — A mysterious illness, dubbed “Potomac Fever” has killed at least seven horses and possibly infected as many as 40 in Maryland, according to state and federal agricultural experts. The disease has struck in a section of Montgomery County near Washington, D.C. The cause of the disease is not known. It triggers severe diarrhea attacks in horses, which can result in death in two or three days. “This is the fourth year in the same area, and we have not been able to come up with a causative agent,” said Dr. J.C Shook, Maryland state veterinarian.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Sept. 1, 2002
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday editon at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.