100 Years Ago
Sept. 10, 1922
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
40 Years Ago
Sept. 10, 1982
The cause of Monday night’s barn fire at the Tom Reese farm near Union Bridge has been determined, but officials are still trying to determine what caused 55 persons at the scene to become ill. Tim May, Frederick County investigator for the state fire marshal’s office, has termed the fire accidental. The fire, he said, was “the result of stored hay and straw lying around a light fixture in the barn.” A report indicating that a pesticide called Furadan caused the illnesses has caused some concern among area farmers and firemen.
Litton Bionetics Inc., current contractor at the National Cancer Institute-Frederick Cancer Research Facility (NCI-FCRF), will get a sizable piece of the cancer center’s pie during the next five-year contract period.
Spec. 4 William Summers is a medical specialist at Fort Detrick. But this weekend, he will leave 1982 problems behind and travel back in time to the 1860s, where his most urgent problem will be to dodge Confederate musket fire. He will join 200 other participants in a reenactment of the Battle of South Mountain this weekend on Burkittsville’s Main Street.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Sept. 10, 2002
The discovery of a camera hidden in the office of the acting Thurmont police chief has prompted an investigation by the state prosecutor’s office in Baltimore into possible wiretapping, the lawyer who requested the criminal investigation said Monday. “We do not know who planted the camera in a three-ring binder in the office of Lt. Terry Frushour,” the acting police chief, said Michael Davey, the Baltimore lawyer who represents members of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 126, which includes police officers from Thurmont and Brunswick. Officials believe audio and video recordings were being secretly made, and “we have information that some recordings were played in a closed town council meeting,” Mr. Davey said.
Wicomico County’s year-round schedule could get a test in a local elementary school, Frederick County Board of Education members said Monday. Board members will invite Wicomico school officials to meet with them this fall. The beauty of year-round school is the time it gives teachers to train without taking them away from their classroom, and it also gives teachers extra time for planning their lessons and securing assessments, said school board member Jean Smith, who proposed the idea.{/span}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.