100 Years Ago
Sept. 11, 1922
Boxes, ballots and other paraphernalia for the primary election today were delivered by the election supervisors to the election officials at the various voting places Saturday. Because of contests on both sides, pink ballots will be voted by Republicans and white ones by the Democrats. It is generally predicted that not more than 60 or 65 percent of the registered vote will be polled.
Samuel Annan, Emmitsburg, was bruised Saturday night when he was run down by his own car near the Square Corner on Patrick street. The wheels of the machine passed over his body. He was standing in front of his machine, a Nash, cranking it, when it started into motion. He was unable to get out of the way. Beyond sustaining bad bruises on the legs, he escaped serious injury. No bones were broken.
A barn and straw stack on the premises of William B. Leek, near Adamstown, was destroyed by fire yesterday evening about 7 o’clock. A quantity of grain and some farming implements were also destroyed. While the loss could not be estimated, it was said to be about $2,000.
The managers of the Frederick Fair have closed contracts for free vaudeville acts in front of the grandstand that promise a program that should prove far superior to any heretofore presented for the entertainment of Fair patrons. These acts include the Four Balton Sisters, who are said to be not only beautiful women but renowned artists who perform wonderful aerial gymnastic feats in mid air; LeRoy and Paul, comedians who are exceptional performers; the Parentos, marvelous acrobats and contortionists; and the Two Harrisons, who do comedy, novelty and sensational cycling stunts and artistic capers that are unsurpassed.
40 Years Ago
Sept. 11, 1982
It is no secret that public school libraries in Frederick County are below State Department of Education standards. Trying to reach those standards will take much more money than is currently allocated for the libraries, particularly in light of rising costs for books and media materials. In 1977, hardcover books averaged $19.22 each; by 1980, the cost rose to $23.57. Although discounts offered by vendors are helpful, the overall situation looks like a losing battle, according to Charlotte Holter, supervisor of the Instructional Media Center of the board of education.
Karen Elizabeth Seltzer was crowned the Catoctin Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter sweetheart Friday night as the 26th annual Thurmont-Emmitsburg Community Show kicked off a weekend full of activities. Maryland Comptroller Louis L. Goldstein made the announcement during a special ceremony at Catoctin High School.
Thursday afternoon was the beginning of the Frederick Towne Mall’s 10th anniversary celebration. Entertainment was provided by members of the Conti Family. A 10th anniversary cake was cut by Frederick Mayor Ronald N. Young and Mike Jones, president of the Frederick Towne Mall Merchants Association.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Sept. 11, 2002
After counting half of the votes, the computer at Winchester Hall crashed Tuesday night, and Washington County rushed to help out. “The 26th memory pack we put into the computer jammed,” said Mark P. Jeffers, vice president of the Frederick County Elections Board. “We got it out and put another in, and it jammed also,” he said. “The first 25 went fine.” Mr. Jeffers said Hagerstown election officials said they were finished and as of 10:15 p.m. were en route to Frederick with another computer. The memory packs contain the votes from voting machines throughout the county and are fed into a computer that reads their data and compiles a cumulative count.
The Jackson Angels of Jackson Chapel United Methodist Church in Frederick, where the Rev. Rex R. Bowens Sr. is pastor, wrote the following about the events of Sept. 11. Among them, “Sept. 11 was a sad day for America. Loved ones died. It took only one person to make a difference in our daily lives. Our society was sad for all Americans. God bless America.” — By Maya Ollie, age 9.
The Sept. 11 memorial ceremony at the Baker Park Bandshell will end with a Jimtown composer’s music question “Will You Answer the Call?” Bill Eyler hopes everyone who hears the song will ask themselves that question and others — such as who were the rescue workers who ran into the burning World Trade Center towers, and why did they do it?
