100 Years Ago
Sept. 12, 1922
The Francis Scott Key Post, American Legion, will hold its annual election of officers at its regular monthly meeting in the Armory this evening. The retiring officers are post commander G. Hunter Bowers, post vice commander Guy K. Motter, post adjutant C. Kemp Cashour, post treasurer Sherman P. Bowers, post historian Miss Miriam Apple, post chaplain Rev. David Morgan Roderick; executive committeemen Ruger R. Rice, Fl. Lester Smith, John L. Shaw, Robert Crothers, Daniel E. Leatherman and William M. Storm.
The mountainous tract around Catoctin Furnace is one of the largest berry-producing sections in the county. Hundreds of dollars worth of berries are picked by the residents each season and shipped away, most of them to Frederick. One year during the war, 2,000 quarts were hauled daily in trucks to the Adamstown canning company. In 1912, the great chestnut year, 850 bushels of chestnuts were shipped out of the immediate vicinity of Catoctin while probably twice that quarry was shipped from Thurmont. Practically all of the chestnut trees in this section have succumbed to the destructive blight, which has made productive chestnut trees in most sections of the county a thing of the past.
40 Years Ago
Sept. 12, 1982
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Sept. 12, 2002
Across Frederick County on Wednesday, residents paused to remember the events of Sept. 11. Hundreds gathered in Baker Park to celebrate America’s spirit and to memorialize the events with a candlelight vigil. Throughout the evening, a large American flag strung between extended ladders from Woodsboro and Citizens firetrucks fluttered over the crowd as they sang hymns including “God Bless America” and “America the Beautiful,” and listened to tributes by local dignitaries.
The Department of Public Works gave the Frederick mayor and board of aldermen a small surprise at its Tuesday afternoon workshop, informing them that they will need almost $900,000 to remove contaminated soil from city property, and the city will be expected to foot more than a third of the bill. There is about $300,000 left in the budget from the $8.7 million project to remove biological nutrients at the site at the Frederick Municipal Airport and Riverside Industrial park that could be used, said Marc Stachowski, division chief of water and sewer. He said the soil at the site is defined as solid waste but is not highly toxic and not considered hazardous waste. Even so, the state requires the soil be “disposed of properly.” In this case, that means trucking the 27,531 tons of soil to Clean-Rock in Hagerstown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.