100 Years Ago
Sept. 13, 1922
Part of Frederick’s new hotel, the Francis Scott Key, will be thrown open to the public on October 15, the week of the annual Frederick county fair, John S. Hershey, builder and lessee, last evening reported at a meeting of the board of directors of the Frederick Hotel Company. Because of labor shortage and delayed shipments of material, caused by railroad strikes and tie-ups, work on the hotel has been delayed, and it will be impossible to formally open the whole building to the public by October 1, as it had been originally planned. Two sleeping floors, the third and fourth will be completed. In addition the coffee room and the kitchen will be fully equipped and ready for use by that date.
Last evening marked the opening of the bowling season in Frederick when two teams of the Diamond Alleys, C.F. Cramer, proprietor, met at the Diamond Alleys. Although it was the first of the season, some excellent scores were registered.There is a large crop of acorns which the squirrels with great foresight and industry are harvesting for the cold season. The furry gentry — Mr. Bushytail, Uncle Wiggily, B’er Fox and Jimmy Cottontail — are getting their thick fur coats out for the chilly blasts. Crows have been seen flying in a southerly direction. The breastbone of last Sunday’s goose was red. These few time-honored and many times true weather “signs,” coupled with the well-known fact that coal is almost out of sight in price and scare in the coal bin all point to a mighty hard winter.
40 Years Ago
Sept. 13, 1982
Businessmen will be allowed to continue getting tax deductions for those “three-martini lunches,” but the waiters and waitresses serving them will be forced to comply with tougher laws on reporting tips. About $10 billion of the $100 billion to be raised by the new federal tax bill will come from the nation’s waiters and waitresses. Local persons in that line of work are not too happy about it.
The 26th annual Thurmont and Emmitsburg Community Show attracted record attendance and exhibitors to Catoctin High School over the weekend. “It was the best and biggest ever,” said Rodman Myers, chairman of the show. “It seems to grow and attract more people every year.” A record 601 Thurmont and Emmitsburg residents entered 1,887 items.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Sept. 13, 2002
Roughly 30 men carrying rifles, wearing slouch hats and dressed in Confederate uniforms marched out of the Boonsboro American Legion parking lot Thursday, heading for Fox’s Gap. The scuffed leather boots of the 13th North Carolina Civil War Re-enacting Regiment, and those of a few local recruits, were about to travel the path that Brig. Gen. Samuel Garland’s men followed to their battle at South Mountain on Sept. 14, 1863. “A lot of history is not correct,” says the 13th Rex Hovey, whose great-grandfathers fought on both sides of the War Between the States. He said that too many revisionist historians are obscuring the facts. “We’re trying to present the solider as he was, without all the politics.”
The Wind & Fire Motorcycle Club has been covering a lot of ground lately, honoring fallen firefighters with a weeklong 4,000-mile tour of the U.S. On Thursday, the group rumbled into Frederick. The Frederick County Career Firefighter’s Association provided dinner for the group, for which membership requires being a firefighter and riding a Harley-Davidson, at the Independent Hose Co. on Baughman’s Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.