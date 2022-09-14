100 Years Ago
Sept. 14, 1922
100 Years Ago
Sept. 14, 1922
Yesterday afternoon at 3:15 o’clock, 85 homing pigeons, from the David Hill Homing Club of Baltimore, were released near the Nicodemus Ice Cream plant. The pigeons were brought to this city in crates in an automobile. Last Sunday, 800 Homing pigeons were released at Orange, Va., and all but 20 returned to their lofts in Baltimore after a flight of 100 miles. Much interest is being manifested in this line of sport. Homing pigeons, with their wonderful instinct, are becoming more popular than ever, especially since they rendered such valuable service during the World War.
According to a report from Brunswick last night, it was not known there that the strike had been settled. It was said that a report had reached the town earlier that the strike had been compromised, but that a later report indicated that no final agreement had been reached. Still, later it was said that if the strike had been settled, it was not generally known in Brunswick. It is well known, however, that employees of the railroad would welcome a settlement. Between 600 and 700 shop craft men there have been out of work since the strike went into effect July 1.
40 Years Ago
Sept. 14, 1982
Road improvement priorities the Maryland Department of Transportation established this year for Frederick County state highways were based only on traffic counts, disregarding other important information, according to James Schmersahl, a county planner. DOT planners recommend six roads in Frederick County undergo improvements before the year 2000, and Schmersahl said only three of those projects have much chance of being funded. Improvements on the DOT’s list are: Md. 26, Liberty Road; U.S. 40 alternate, Hollow Road to Braddock Heights; and the Woodsboro Bypass.
In recognition of soil conservation efforts in Frederick County, the Frederick and Catoctin Soil Conservation Districts recently presented the Outstanding Cooperator of the Year awards. Honored for their work in the Frederick District were the Warner brothers and family of Keymar Road, while Bertram (Bert) Enfield of Knoxville was cited by the Catoctin District.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Sept. 14, 2002
The archives for this date are not available.
