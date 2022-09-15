100 Years Ago
Sept. 15, 1922
Sumpter Heard, about 60 years old, son of the late J. William Heard, was found dead yesterday afternoon about 2 o’clock in the old-abandoned graveyard on East All Saints street, opposite the Baltimore and Ohio depot. The body was found by two boys, employees of the Nicodemus Ice Cream plant, who went to the church for some ice cream freezers. It was discovered in a slight depression and was still warm. Deputy Sheriff Charles W. Smith was notified, and a physician was summoned. The latter, after an examination, pronounced the cause of death to be from alcoholic poisoning.
The fight on part of residents of Jackson district in the vicinity of Myersville for state improvement of the county road leading from Myersville to Koogle’s bridge, known as the old Hagerstown highway, assumed a new phase yesterday when 27 farm owners applied for an injunction against the State Roads Commission, John N. Mackall, chairman, to prevent the improvement of the road from the end of the Harmony road toward Myersville, as already contracted for by the commission.
40 Years Ago
Sept. 15, 1982
A madcap mixture of upsets and landslides rumbled up from the basement of Winchester Hall Tuesday night as primary voters picked their slates for the November election. County voters took a conservative track in voting for their commissioners. The three incumbents were returned to their tickets, with former commissioners also proving popular choices.
Judge David L. Cahoon, administrative judge for Montgomery County, deferred judgment on the Hood farm rezoning appeal after a three-hour-long hearing in Frederick County Circuit Court Tuesday. Cahoon delayed judgment because he was scheduled to hear another case in Rockville. The case resulted from a Dec. 10, 1981, decision by the Frederick City Mayor and Board of Aldermen to rezone 57 acres of land at the corner of West Seventh Street and Fairview Avenue. The request by Hood College, owner of the property, was to rezone the land from R-3 (single-family dwellings) to B-3 (general business), B-0 (limited business), R-T (townhouses, and R-4 (multi-family residential. The Concerned Hood Neighbors group has contended that the definition of “neighborhood” used by the college and the city is too large.
Black snakes and a frying chicken, snowy mornings and children who forgot where they lived — these and other memories surface when recently retired Hallie Creager recalls her 35 years of driving a Frederick County school bus. “A little boy, about 9 years old, came to the front of the bus,” says Mrs. Creager. “I was the first woman driver in Frederick County that I know of,” she says.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Sept. 15, 2002
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
