100 Years Ago
Sept. 16, 1922
After being in session 10 days, the grand jury, for the September term of court, adjourned yesterday afternoon. Foreman Francis B. Sappington submitted the report of the jury to Clerk of the Court Eli G. Haugh, and the latter placed it before the court. The report stated that the jury had given much time to investigating the sale of liquor and had found that persons who patronize bootleggers had very bad memories.
An attempt was made early this morning to blow up the Western Maryland Railway bridge over the Potomac River at Cumberland, connecting Welton tunnel with South Cumberland. There is evidence that 20 sticks of dynamite were used, producing a detonation that aroused the entire south end and was heard all over the city. An abutment was cracked, and several rails were dislodged, but after an inspection, trains were permitted to pass over the bridge.
Considerable injury to wheat by the Angoumois moth in the neighborhood of Walkersville and Woodsboro has been reported to County Agent John McGill Jr., and the growers are anxious to know how to control this pest and whether or not infested wheat is safe to use for feed. Mr. McGill says this pest is not spread by seed sown in the fall but by wheat left over in the barn, either in the bin or in the straw until spring.
40 Years Ago
Sept. 16, 1982
Most area football teams open their league schedules Friday, with four games scheduled in the Monocacy Valley League and one each in the Tri-State and Cumberland Valley leagues. In the Monocacy Valley League, Francis Scott Key is at Brunswick, Boonsboro at Catoctin, Walkersville at Linganore and Williamsport at Middletown. In Tri-State play, Liberty is at Thomas Johnson while in Cumberland Valley Athletic League section Frederick visits Fort Hill.
Ken Mead of Frederick recently set a national record in water skiing tricks. The record was set this summer at the Lake Holly Record Capability Tournament in Sparta, Va. Mead scored 5,310 points in tricks and beat the previous record set by Greg Wilson of Ohio (476). Mead has been an active competitor since the early 1960s and has won over 300 awards and 10 national medals, including two gold, five silver and three bronze medals. Political campaigning is over for members of the Republican and Democratic Central Committees, so those victorious in Tuesday’s election are beginning to prepare for the next four years. Goodloe E. Byron Jr., who scored 6,458 votes — more than anyone else in the local election except his mother, U.S. Rep. Beverly B. Byron — said he “hadn’t really expected” such success in his first political campaign.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Sept. 16, 2002
They were decked out in vivid pink African fabrics, gauzy orange Indian scarves and plain gray American business suits. There was even one man in a Marine Corps uniform. The common thread linking these many fabrics was that they were all becoming American citizens. The Naturalization Ceremony at the Baker Park Bandshell on Saturday lasted only half an hour, but that was long enough for the 65 participants to raise their right hands and take the Oath of Allegiance to the United States. Last year, Maryland received 2.1 percent of the 1,064,957 legal immigrants who entered the United States.
Great Frederick Fair officials found it ironic that rain resulted in poor attendance Sunday while water was trucked to the fair, an effort to help ease the burden on the city’s meager supply. “This community needs the rain much more than it needs the fair,” said Jim Grimes, vice president of the fair’s board of managers and a former mayor of Frederick who held the office when the city’s water woes emerged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.