100 Years Ago
Sept. 17, 1922
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
40 Years Ago
Sept. 17, 1982
Walter and Naomi Roney think the beauty of their 24 acres of wooded property shouldn’t be spoiled by a concrete driveway apron connecting their property to the county’s Coppermine Road. County permits officials, however, don’t see a concrete apron as a blot on the Roney property. They see it as necessary to prevent the road from cracking where it borders the Roney driveway, and to prevent dirt from the driveway spilling onto Coppermine Road. After an appeal, the Roneys will now be required to pay a contractor to construct the driveway apron.
One hundred and twenty years ago, 12 square miles of Maryland’s Washington County encompassed the bloodiest, single-day struggle of the Civil War — the Battle of Antietam. It was Sept. 17, 1862 ... quite a time away ... quite a time. It was a time when this country was in arms against itself, a time when men owned other men, a time of turmoil.
The increased activity at the fairgrounds this week has been caused by the board of managers and its helpers making final preparations for the Great Frederick Fair that opens Sept. 21. Some concessions also have arrived. While ticket sales have been brisk for the grandstand shows, there are still plenty of tickets available that may be purchased at the secretary’s building on the grounds. The shows include Mel Tillis on Sept. 21, Roy Clark on Sept. 22, Demolition Derby on Sept. 23, Box Car Willie and Sylvia on Sept. 24 and the Hell Drivers on Sept. 25.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Sept. 17, 2002
The thefts of five breathing apparatus units from two volunteer fire companies have county officials alarmed over what the thieves plan to do with the equipment. Officials said they are concerned that the property could be used for illegal purposes or that someone unintentionally could hurt themselves or others, said Rick Himes, director of Frederick County Emergency Medical Services.
Even a professional chef would envy what Sarah McGuirk got for her cake at the 4-H auction at The Great Frederick Fair on Monday night. The grand champion triple-layer German chocolate cake baked by the 12-year-old girl from the Valley Urbanites 4-H Club sold for $4,500. Sarah’s cake was one of nearly 170 on the auction block in the beef show ring.
Big bronze and copper plaques with plain block letters are the way Civil War tourists traditionally navigate their way through historic places. These sights present the basic facts, but often the metallic medium can’t convey the message. Now, the Blue & Gray Education Society is trying to make more information accessible. On Saturday, the 140th anniversary of the Maryland Campaign, the Blue & Gray Education Society and the Friends of South Mountain State Park unveiled 17 new battlefield interpretation signs at Crampton’s Gap in Gathland State Park. Two cannons were on hand to salute the occasion. Pointing to the plaques’ modern graphics, which include maps of troop movements and re-creations of old engravings, Blue & Gray Society President Corky Lowe said the new signs would “really tell the story.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.