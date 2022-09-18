100 Years Ago
Sept. 18, 1922
Six persons — three grown and three children — narrowly escaped being killed when an automobile in which they were riding plunged over a 40-foot embankment along the road between Thurmont and Foxville Saturday night. One of the occupants, Mrs. Victor Brown of Foxville, sustained a slight fracture of the skull and was lacerated about the face. The group was traveling home from Thurmont about 9 o’clock. At a point about three miles from Thurmont, the lights of the car suddenly went out. Before the machine could be brought to a stop, the car veered to one side of the road and plunged over the embankment. Mrs. Brown, it is said, was caught under the car, while the others were thrown free of the machine.
Showing her high-bred Jersey cattle at the leading livestock shows of the country, Miss Eleanor Fitzgibbon, proprietress of Montpelier Manor Farms, Laurel, Md., is capturing some of the most coveted premiums and prizes of the show ring. She was a visitor here last week while on the way to Syracuse, where she will enter her stock, and called on H.J. Orth Jr. of Sandy Hill farm, who specializes in Jerseys.
An investigation will be made today by Sheriff James A. Jones and his office into the death of Sumpter Heard, who was found dead in an abandoned cemetery on East All Saints street on Thursday. While it is said Heard had died of alcoholic poisoning, rumors have been circulated to the effect that he was the victim of foul play. When he was found, there was blood on one of his hands, and it was evident his nose was bleeding. Friday, it is said, that a new bruise on the top of his skull made its appearance. A stout club, which indicated that it had been freshly broken from a tree, was found about 20 to 30 feet from the body, but there was nothing to show that the man had been dealt a blow. These gave rise to the report that the man might have been murdered.
40 Years Ago
Sept. 18, 1982
District Court Judge Stanley Y. Bennett has been reassigned to the Baltimore City bench to “cool off” and rethink his refusal to consider cases before him involving attorneys who supported his opponent in Tuesday’s race for Circuit Court judge. The reassignment was ordered Friday afternoon by Chief Judge Robert F. Sweeney of the statewide District Court system.
The decision by Frederick City officials to continue recognizing the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) as the bargaining agent for officers didn’t come as much of a surprise to the FOP leader or officers of a union that is attempting to get bargaining status. Mayor Ronald N. Young announced at a press conference Friday morning that after meetings with the FOP and the local branch of the International Union of Police Association (IUPA), the city wants to continue talks with the FOP.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Sept. 18, 2002
Orchard Grove Elementary School students were supposed to recite the Pledge of Allegiance with President George Bush on Tuesday, via television, joining with students throughout the nation. But the local television channel they believed would carry the president’s program didn’t. Undeterred, Ms. Kueberth led her fifth-graders in reciting the pledge all by themselves.
Students attending New Market Middle School recently spent a week collecting money for the town’s volunteer firefighters. Children donated allowances, their leftover lunch allowances plus money their parents gave them. A student committee counted it every single day, principal Carolyn Kimberlin said. Tuesday, students gave their $1,125.01 to town officials — firefighters had to respond to a call and could not be present — and it was more than enough for the fire department to buy something it could not otherwise afford: a piercing nozzle.
