100 Years Ago
Sept. 19, 1922
Clothed in the same secrecy that conceals the Ku Klux Klan from the besmirching gaze of the public, branches of the Tiger’s Eye, a society conceived to combat the reorganized Invisible Empire of the Three “K’s,” are being organized in some parts of the United States. For several days, there has been a persistent report that a branch of the Tiger’s Eye is in process of organization in this city and county. Confirmation of such a rumor is naturally impossible.
Plans are being made for the annual Community Club show, at Wolfsville, October 13 and 14. The show will be held as usual in the school building, and in addition to the exhibit, which will be opened day and night, addresses will be delivered by S.B. Shaw and F.W. Oldenburg, of the Extension Service of the University of Maryland.
With over $60 worth of cocaine and opium cleverly concealed in his clothing, Robert K. Leslie, a strikebreaker employed in the shops of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad in Brunswick, was arrested at that place Thursday by Deputy United States Marshal Ohler on the charge of having narcotics in his possession. Deputy Ohler received information several days ago that narcotics were being used by several men in the Brunswick shops and that the supply came from only one source.
40 Years Ago
Sept. 19, 1982
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Sept. 19, 2002
Local school systems have always had to abide by ground rules set by the Maryland Department of Education, but the department’s power is growing rapidly, according to Frederick County school board President Ron Peppe. Students are now required by MDE to pass state assessment tests in order to graduate. The change means school systems will have to focus on potential test questions, Mr. Peppe said recently, and a curriculum set by test material means “we are losing control.” Furthermore, Mr. Peppe said, mandating the assessments gives the state control over the school calendar because the tests must be given on certain dates.
After a historical garden at the Schifferstadt Architectural Museum was raided recently by thieves, jams and jellies may be off the shelves for this season. The thieves cleaned out about half the pumpkin patch, three-quarters of the garden’s supply of heirloom horseradish, and nearly all the gooseberries and currants, head gardener Christina Murphy said Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.