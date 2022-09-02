100 Years Ago
Sept. 2, 1922
Fickle and uncertain weather conditions prevail only during April. August of 1922 can lay claim to that distinction. Temperatures ranged over a 47-degree margin the last 30 days, reaching as high as 94 degrees and as low as 47. The warmest day in 1921 was July 27, when the mercury in the official thermometer mounted to 101 degrees and reached 90 on the 28th. The highest registered during the month of August, 1921, was 95 on the 30th, and the low was 50 on the 23rd. The official thermometer registered 90 over eight times last year against six times this year.
Thieves entered the residence of Jones Baker on the state road, between Emmitsburg and Taneytown, a few nights ago and stole $37 and a quantity of preserves, meat, bread, butter and other household articles. The money belonged to the Tom’s Creek Methodist Episcopal church, of which Mr. Baker is treasurer. Thieves gained entry through the cellar and reached the first floor of the house by a stairway. The family, asleep on the second floor, were not disturbed and were not aware of the robbery until they went downstairs next morning and discovered that the house had been entered in all likelihood at a late hour the night before.The common ivy is a real criminal of the plant world. When it has no wall to climb, it will live on other plants, sapping their vitality as it creeps higher and higher until its victims are suffocated, says the Philadelphia Inquirer.
The two-cent stamp will soon become the postal passport for the entire western hemisphere. it will now carry a one-ounce letter to half a hundred countries, in addition to the 60,000 post offices in the United States or the post offices in any of its possessions. Many Americans unnecessarily increase the postal revenues by putting five-cent stamps on letters when only two-cent postage is required, the Post Office Department says.
The announcement made by Secretary O.C. Warehime that auto polo as a free attraction in front of the grand stand during the four days of the fair, and professional automobile races on October 21, following the Fair, has aroused a great deal of interest among lovers of the modern sport, and these doubtless mark an epoch in entertainment in connection with Fair week.
40 Years Ago
Sept. 2, 1982
The former director of purchasing at Frederick Memorial Hospital was given a suspended jail sentence Wednesday and ordered to donate 200 hours of community service for his role in the theft of nearly $10,000 worth of silver from used X-ray photos. Stanley Weininger admitted embezzling the silver residue, which was sold in the Baltimore area. Weininger lives in Towson, according to his attorney, Thomas L. Hennessey, who argued the defendant has made full restitution to the hospital and has found a new job to support his family.
It seems no one wants the old city of Frederick police station on North Market Street. There were no bids submitted in response to city advertisements in The Frederick News-Post, Frederick Mayor Ronald N. Young told those attending his weekly press conference Wednesday.
On Wednesday, at the Thurmont town council meeting, councilmember Earl Mayne heard that agonizing question one more time. “When will Thurmont have cable television,” some asked Mayne, who has been serving on the cable television committee. Unlike the first million times Mayne heard the question, however, this time the commissioner had an answer. “A year from today,” Mayne said. “By September 1983, anyone who wants the service will have it.” The strong comeback was the result of Frederick Cablevision returning the contract to the town.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Sept. 2, 2002
This date was Labor Day. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a holiday edition at this time.
