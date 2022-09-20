100 Years Ago
Sept. 20, 1922
Saturday will witness the autumnal equinox. On that day the sun will cross the equator and will make night equal to day all over the world for the time being. The day also marks the astronomical beginning of autumn. From that day on Fredericktonians can expect progressively cooler weather until the winter of 1922-23 has become history. People who have been commenting lately on the shortening of the day and the quick advent of dusk can, after next Saturday, really have some grounds for talking of the hurried approach of darkness and the meagerness of day.
Lewistown district was the birthplace of four Indian fighters who distinguished themselves in the warfare between the Indians and the settlers in the valley of the Ohio in the latter part of the 18th century. These celebrated men were Lewis Wetzel and his brother, Jacob, and the Poe brothers, Adam and Andrew Poe.
The investigation into the death of Sumpter Heard, who was found dead last Thursday in an abandoned graveyard, has not revealed any clues that might show the man was the victim of foul play. For the past several days the Sheriff’s office has conducted a probe but efforts to discover any foul play had been committed have been to no avail.
40 Years Ago
Sept. 20, 1982
A Thurmont girl and a Jefferson boy were selected the 1982-83 Frederick County 4-H royalty Sunday night during ceremonies at the Frederick Fairgrounds. Sally Meunier will fulfill the duties of 4-H Queen while Kevin Smith will hold the role of king. The two will appear at many functions during the coming week at the 120th Great Frederick Fair. They will also represent the county 4-H program at numerous events in the next year.
Some Rotorex employees are returning to work today, just a month and a day after they walked off their jobs in a contract dispute. The members of Local 133 of Electrical Workers Union AFL-CIO voted Saturday to ratify a new three-year contract which includes a pay hike and several additional benefits.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Sept. 20, 2002
Faced with an overburdened sewage treatment plant, the Frederick County Commissioners tentatively agreed Thursday to impose a three-year building ban on Libertytown, making exceptions for only a few of the many property owners with vested rights to get sewer hook-ups.
The Great Frederick Fair’s beef, sheep and swine sale started off with a bang Thursday night when one of the pigs dove under the fence, ran out of line and into the packed audience. As the hog raced through Building 18 people clutched their purses and jumped out of their chairs. The 261-pound animal was tackled by men who herded it into the central pen. There they forced it into a corner and auctioned it off, out of order. The audience cheered. That was a first, one of the announcers noted. But less than an hour later, the sound of loud squealing arrested fairgoers again. People got out of their seats and pulled their feet in from the aisles. Another large hog broke loose and nearly got out of the open building before being stopped by four men who drove it into the central pen, where the spunky 248-pound animal was sold.
