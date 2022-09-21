100 Years Ago
Sept. 21, 1922
Pinkney A. Richardson, rural mail carrier of LeGore, is attending the 19th annual convention of the National Rural Letter Carriers Association in the Lafayette Hotel, Buffalo, N.Y. He is one of the delegates elected to represent Maryland at the meeting of the last state convention.
Worthless dogs, prowling at night, are still proving a menace in rural localities. As a rule, the canines attack sheep, and in the past have caused considerable damage. Lately, however, the dogs have maimed and killed poultry and cows, and as a result of recent raids, claims have been filed with the county commissioners under the dog law for damages. A few months ago, dogs raided the poultry roost of Ira McD. Staley, near Petersville, and killed eight fine turkeys, one a gobbler. A cow valued at $45, belonging to Charles Adkin, near Middletown, was attacked and killed by dogs some nights ago.
40 Years Ago
Sept. 21, 1982
The Chessie System again will provide commuter bus service to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, the third day of a nationwide strike by railroad engineers. An estimated 200 of the company’s employees in Brunswick are idled by the strike.
When Frederick Memorial Hospital builds an addition to meet its bed shortage, officials are planning to include a psychiatric unit. Plans are far from complete, but Dr. Albert M. Powell Jr., a Frederick psychiatrist and a member of the hospital’s planning committee, told the Frederick County Mental Health Advisory Committee the area needs such a unit because similar facilities are located too far away.
Book circulation at the C. Burr Artz Library in Frederick has increased 40 percent since the new building was opened on East Patrick Street. Martha Reynolds, director of Frederick County’s library system, said at the Monday library board meeting that card registration is “up tremendously,” with about 77 new patrons requesting cards each day.
Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Sept. 21, 2002
The Tango sounds unassuming for an amusement ride. But one look at the massive structure, as it lifts its riders 74 feet in the air and spins them ruthlessly, and the “Tango” doesn’t seem so unassuming anymore. It seems frightening. “It’s like being in a blender, said Reithoffer new rides supervisor Jeff Alberts. The Tango is on its first run in the United States from Holland, where KMG Inc. manufactures the ride. It’s currently the only operating in the United States. (It’s at The Great Frederick Fair.)
A second blood test confirmed that Myersville is home to Maryland’s first case of the West Nile virus in a person. Dr. James Bowes, Frederick County Health Department officer, said the infected individual has been back to work for a week, though health officials did not confirm the case until Friday. The victim — whose works takes him to Washington, Virginia and Pennsylvania — may not have come into contact with the virus in Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.