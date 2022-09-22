100 Years Ago
Sept. 22, 1922
Lime Kiln, a village about three miles south of this city, was thrown into a state of excitement for a short time yesterday afternoon when John Mansion, a foreigner, about 35 years old, visited two or three houses occupied by people and threatened to kill the inmates. He carried two .38-calibre revolvers and was considerably under the influence of liquor. Later he was arrested while asleep at his boarding house by Deputy Sheriff Charles Smith and lodged in jail. It seems Mansion, who had been working at the Buckeystown canning factory, drank some liquor that started him on a rampage.
Three valuable cows, belonging to C.P. Snurr, a farmer near Graceham, died yesterday and four are hardly expected to recover, as a result of ptomaine poisoning from eating old ensilage. The ensilage was the last taken from a silo, some of which was fed to the cows and the rest scattered about a field, which the animals afterward found and ate. The dead cows, it was said, were worth from $100 to $140 each. Dr. George Zinkham, a veterinarian, stated that he knew the animals were suffering from poison as soon as he saw them and he immediately applied antidotes. Seven of the 14 cows of his herd responded to treatment and were said to be out of danger.
Stricken with paralysis while climbing a ladder at his home, near Mount Moriah church, Foxville, shortly after 7 o’clock Wednesday evening, I.A. Fox, 50 years old, fell several feet to the ground. The stricken man was picked up by Marion Brown, who was with Mr. Fox at the time of the accident and carried him into the house. The men had placed a ladder against a tree and were going to catch some chickens to make a shipment to Baltimore today. A physician from Thurmont was summoned.
40 Years Ago
Sept. 22, 1982
The state Board of Public Works cleared the way Tuesday for Frederick County to purchase nearly 128 acres of land for Ballenger Creek Park. The land will cost $458,000. Comptroller Louis L. Goldstein, who had reservations about the purchase, voted with Gov. Harry R. Hughes and Treasurer William S. James to the project, which had been deferred three times since July. Project Open Space funds, state money earmarked for counties to purchase parkland, will be used to buy two additional parcels of land for Ballenger Creek Park.
Farmers and Mechanics National Bank announces the election of Dr. Martha E. Church to its board of directors. Dr. Church, the first woman to be named to F&M’s board, will join the board at its regular meeting on Oct. 5. Dr. Church, president of Hood College, is a well-known member of the Frederick community.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Sept. 22, 2002
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.