100 Years Ago
Sept. 23, 1922
Arrangements for an all-day holiday on Armistice Day, November 11, have been completed by the committee of the Francis Scott Key Post, American Legion, in charge of the celebration. Hitherto the afternoon only has been devoted to the celebration. But this year, it is planned to have the events and exercises begin at 9 o’clock in the morning and last until late at night.
Arthur Runkles, indicted on two counts, one for carrying concealed weapons and the other for carrying concealed weapons with intent to injury, was found guilty on the first charge before a jury yesterday afternoon. It was the last of the criminal cases called for the day and Court adjourned after the case was given to the jury. Sentence was reserved until today.
40 Years Ago
Sept. 23, 1982
Gov. Harry Hughes and Comptroller Louis L. Goldstein are expected to visit The Great Frederick Fair today on Governor’s Day. “I am expecting to greet Gov. Hughes about 1 p.m. and escort him around the fairgrounds,” said Julien P. Delphey, fair board president.
Frederick County had a bit of “Hee-Haw” on location as Roy Clark, one of the stars of the television show, entertained at two shows at The Great Frederick Fair Wednesday night. Although the weather was chilly, the crowd’s response was more than warm for the singer and guitarist who played some of the local taverns back in the day before he hit the big time. Clark, along with the likes of Jimmy Dean, used to play at a number of bars along Md. 355, according to some Frederick County natives. He made a reference to his roots at one point during his second show, introducing a song as one he learned in Thurmont, “back in 19 ... well, way back a ways.”
20 Years Ago
Sept. 23, 2002
A decomposed body was discovered Saturday afternoon in a Maryland School for the Deaf cornfield adjacent to South Market Street, police said. The body had not been identified Sunday, but according to Frederick police, it is that of a black male, about 6 feet tall, between the ages of 20 and 40. No one fitting that description had been reported to the department as missing, police said. According to police, the department received a call Saturday at 3 p.m. notifying them of the body and its location. The caller found the body while walking through the recently harvested field, police said.
Myersville town officials, flanked by federal and state politicians and dozens of other well-wishers, thrust shovels into the dirt Sunday for the official groundbreaking on a $3.3 million, debt-financed joint Town Hall and fire department building. Officials holding dual roles in the town government and the Myersville Volunteer Fire Co. have shepherded the vision of the joint complex, whose architectural drawings were shown at Sunday’s ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.