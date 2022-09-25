100 Years Ago
Sept. 25, 1922
Wilbur J. Saylor, of near Yellow Springs, attracted considerable attention Saturday driving a motor tractor with a pair of lines. He was seated on another machine in the rear with the lines attached to the steering gear of the tractor. He had excellent control over the tractor and was probably the first person who ever drove a motor machine over the streets of the city with a pair of lines instead of being at the wheel of the machine.
Irving Michael, 23 years old, son of Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Michael, was seriously and perhaps fatally injured late yesterday afternoon when a motorcycle on which he was riding crashed into an automobile on the Frederick and Urbana state road, one mile south of the city, driven by Clinton Zimmerman. Clarence Tobery, on the rear seat of the motorcycle, escaped with a few cuts and bruises. At a late hour last night, Michael was still unconscious, and his condition was said to be critical.
40 Years Ago
Sept. 25, 1982
A Mount Airy man, who uses different calls depending on the sex of the animal, walked off with the first-place trophy Friday afternoon in the Great Frederick Fair hog calling contest. Competing against five others, including his daughter, Ron Harshman obviously was the favorite of judges Jerome Offutt and Freda Doll, of Frederick, and John Strawbridge, of Pennsylvania. This is the first year for the hog calling event, an attraction fair board officials expect to continue in the future.
F.W. Woolworth Co. announced Friday it will close all 336 Woolco stores in the United States early in 1983 because of losses of $19 million last year, and over $21 million in the first half of this year. The action will close the Woolco store in Frederick, one of nine Woolco stores in Maryland.
Country music entertainers Sylvia, whose song “Nobody” has been No. 1 on the country charts, and Boxcar Willie, “America’s favorite hobo,” along with the “Texas Trainmen” band were the featured performers Friday night at The Great Frederick Fair.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Sept. 25, 2002
Frederick won an emergency permit Tuesday to pump water from a new, hastily-drilled well on the city’s east side. The water-starved city will be able to draw 700,000 gallons a day for three months, until Christmas Eve, under the permit from the Maryland Department of the Environment. The project, called Well No. 4, is at the southeast corner of Mobley Court and Dockside Drive, near Monocacy Village Park.
Runners, on your mark. Frederick is racing through plans for its inaugural marathon set for March 30 on the streets of the city and stretching into the county. “This is a community-friendly event that we hope will become an annual event and will put Frederick on the map,” said Mike Cady, committee chairman for the marathon.
It’s taken some time, and there’s been some problems, but Catoctin High will finally open its doors to the general public this evening so the latter can see just what $10 million in renovations has done for the school. {/span}
