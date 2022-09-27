100 Years Ago
Sept. 27, 1922
Frederick high school will begin its first session as a combined boys and girls high school Monday morning, October 2, at 9 o’clock, Prof. W.K. Klingman announced last night. The enlargements to the building at the end of Elm street are being rushed, and the structure will be ready for occupancy by the end of this week. It will be opened nearly one month after the public schools of the county had commenced their 1922-23 session.
A light frost fell yesterday in the vicinity of Ceresville, Liberty, Walkersville, Woodsboro, New Midway and Johnsville. Farmers in these localities rising early found streaks of white here and there, bearing mute evidence of the first visit in months of the Hon. Jack Frost. In the meadows along the Monocacy and in creek bottoms and in level lands bordering on small streams, the frost was heavier, but it was nowhere heavy, and the first frost of the fall is not believed to have done much damage to the flowering plants or other growing vegetation.What is the best way to relieve traffic congestion on Market street? This is a question that is interesting all classes of city residents. One suggestion was thought out by Grayson H. Staley, local real estate agent. His suggestion: Make Bentz street, from South street to Fifth street, a wide boulevard, thus giving another street north and south, an acknowledged need. Trolley cars then bound for Thurmont would then run up Patrick to the Key Hotel, make stop, continue out Patrick to Bentz, up Bentz to Fifth and out Fifth, as a present. This would obviate the congestion which results now from running Thurmont cars to the hotel, backing down again to the Square Corner and then out Market to Fifth street.
40 Years Ago
Sept. 27, 1982
A 49-year-old Middletown man died Saturday afternoon from injuries sustained when the tractor he was operating at a farm near Urbana plunged from the second story of a barn and burst into flames, state police said. Slobodan M. Djurickovic died at Baltimore City Hospital’s regional burn center after he suffered second-degree burns over 90 percent of his body, police said. Police suspect Djurickovic, a Yugoslavian immigrant, did not know how to operate the tractor properly, and the vehicle crashed through the second floor doorway — when he applied the left brake. “The tire marks indicate he never touched the clutch,” said Tfc. Barry Schrum, who investigated the accident with Tfc. A.H. Murphy. “He hit the left brake, which pulled the tractor to the left and then sideways” as it dropped to the ground.
The 120th Great Frederick Fair is now history but fair officials are already looking forward to next year’s event. Traffic conditions in the vicinity of the fairgrounds were almost as bad Sunday as they were a week ago as exhibitors took home their indoor displays. “I will not say the 120th Great Frederick Fair was the most successful,” said fair board President Julien Delphey, “but it was one of the most successful. Financially, the fair was not a record, but it was one of the best fairs we have had for a long time.”
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Sept. 27, 2002
Middletown’s board of commissioners mandated Level 2 water restrictions Wednesday evening in response to a downward trend in the groundwater table, said town administrator Andrew Bowen. Since last month, three out of the town’s 14 wells have run dry, and two others have seen significant decline in water production, he said.
It was like something on television. A woman goes into an emergency room because she has spots on her arm, a high fever and is feeling terrible. The doctors suspect smallpox. But this drama was acted out at Hood College Thursday afternoon by Alpha Squad, and its purpose was not to entertain. It was to demonstrate how police and health care professionals should respond when facing a possible bio-terror attack. The squad’s members are drawn from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Special Services Team, Frederick Police Special Response Team, Frederick County Hazmat Team and the health care profession. Alpha Team’s purpose is to limit contamination after a biological, chemical or nuclear attack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.