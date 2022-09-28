100 Years Ago
Sept. 28, 1922
That county public schools should open early in September and close late enough to include 180 days of school work was the consensus of opinions at the session of the county superintendents’ conference held yesterday morning at the Park avenue building, Baltimore. As the county schools are rated in the United States Statistical Bureau according to the number of days of work each accomplishes, the superintendents felt that the standard of 180 days of school be met in Maryland, even if it necessitates keeping the schools open until late in June.
Hood College will reopen for its thirtieth year at 10 o’clock this morning with exercises at Brodbeck Hall. The out-of-town student body arrived yesterday and the day before, and the enrollment is the largest in the history of the college. The incoming freshmen class will number 125, including 15 graduates of the Girls’ high school.
Hidden in a clump of bushes at the foot of Mount Aetna, Washington county, prohibition agents and deputy sheriffs Monday afternoon discovered a 60-gallon capacity still, 1,000 gallons of cider mash, a large stove and other material used in the manufacture of liquor. Edward Smith, upon whose land the still was found, was arrested. The still was the largest and most cleverly constructed ever found in that county.
40 Years Ago
Sept. 28, 1982
An abandoned warehouse off South Carroll Street was virtually destroyed by fire Monday night. The warehouse, owned by John Cheatham, was fully engulfed by fire when crews from all four Frederick City companies arrived on the scene about 9:20 p.m.
A storage barn was totally destroyed by fire early Monday morning on Kemptown Church Road, Monrovia. According to Jerry L. Chipley Jr., investigator for the state fire marshal’s office, Frederick County, the barn, owned by Franklin Gladhill, was engulfed in flames when fire equipment arrived on the scene at 3:22 a.m. He said 10,000 bales of hay, 5,000 bales of straw, five calves and a hay elevator stored in the barn were also destroyed. The investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Sept. 28, 2002
Neighbors reported six to eight gunshots being fired Thursday night in the 1500 block of Shookstown Road, according to police. One bullet hit a car door, and four spent casings were found, according to the Frederick Police Department. The shots were fired from a vehicle leaving Carroll Park Manor around 10:30 p.m., according to police. A spokesperson said police aren’t sure if a small white pickup seen at the time of the shooting is responsible.
Linganore High School teacher Darren Ray Hornbeck was honored as the 2002-03 Maryland Teacher of the Year of the Year on Friday evening. “Love your job, love your students, that’s the most important thing,” said Mr. Hornbeck, a 15-year veteran sociology instructor, who placed first among seven finalists from across Maryland.
