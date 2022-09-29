100 Years Ago
Sept. 29, 1922
After a thorough inspection of both sources of Frederick’s water supply, the Mayor and members of the Board of Aldermen yesterday afternoon came to the conclusion that the situation as existing at present is about the most serious that Frederick has ever faced. They made the trip to both Fishing creek and Tuscarora receivers yesterday afternoon, and when they saw the source of supply, their apprehension was not lessened. Both streams, good-sized creeks under normal conditions, had shrunk to almost nothing. At Fishing creek, where the water usually flows over the top of the dam, it was found to be about three feet below the wall.
The big guns continue to boom for the battle over the route that shall be followed by the new state road destined to connect Myersville with the Frederick-Hagerstown state road. Neither the followers of the State Roads Commission nor the adherents of those hostile to the route selected by the commission show any disposition to give in.
40 Years Ago
Sept. 29, 1982
Frederick City needs to scale down its proposed annexation areas to a more realistic level, the Board of County Commissioners recommended in a workshop meeting Tuesday. City planners recently proposed a revision reducing the city’s annexation proposals. But Frederick County Planning Director James R. Shaw told the commissioners Tuesday the revision doesn’t encompass a wide enough area. Growth patterns, he said, do not call for annexations on the scale the city has proposed.
A Hanover, Pa., firm is the apparent low bidder for a renovation/construction project at Libertytown Elementary School. T.E. Hostetter Construction Corp. submitted a base bid of $1.38 million. Including 10 alternates, the total cost of the project would be approximately $1.5 million. The construction project includes building a new section of the school that was built in the early 1920s.
HAGERSTOWN — Ditto’s the word for a family of family doctors who practice here. Dr. Edward Ditto Jr. began the family tradition of practicing medicine here. He was followed by his son, Dr. Edward Ditto III. Earlier this year, the elder Ditto died. But his grandson, Dr. Allen Ditto, became the third generation of Ditto doctors in the city when he set up practice seven weeks ago. The Ditto doctoring began in 1920 when Ditto Jr. opened an office for general practice on the first floor of his home.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Sept. 29, 2002
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
