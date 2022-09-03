100 Years Ago
Sept. 3, 1922
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
40 Years Ago
Sept. 3, 1982
Frederick City officials Thursday night voted to begin issuing $10 million of its general obligation bonds in a note agreement with the First National Bank. Kirby Smith, a representative of Alex, Brown & Sons in Baltimore, and the financial adviser to the city, recommended that city officials place the $10 million in short-term notes, which have a three-year maturity and are based on a floating rate equivalent to half the prime rate. The notes will not be open for the general public but will be placed in a municipal bond fund and sold to investment bank firms on a bid basis. From there, those firms will sell the bonds to individuals.
MEXICO CITY — Business leaders bitterly criticized President Jose Lopez Portillo’s nationalization of Mexican banks, claiming Thursday that it will worsen what is already the country’s worst economic crisis in 70 years. Labor and leftist groups applauded the measure.
The pertussis outbreak that is hitting the state is tallying figures not seen since the late 1900s, one state health official has reported. So far this year, 41 cases have been reported in the state, 19 since Aug. 12. Five cases each have been reported in Frederick and Montgomery counties — the highest number of reported cases for any county.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Sept. 3, 2002
The state Board of Education last week threw out a second appeal by the Montgomery County activist who is trying to ban Linganore High School’s Indian mascot. Richard Regan, of Kensington, said Monday he would seek to have federal funding withdrawn for Frederick County schools if the symbol is not banished. He first challenged the Linganore “Lancer” logo in January, calling it “racist.” Frederick County school officials disputed the claim and called the emblem a source of pride.
A Frederick firm doing top secret work for the federal government was given $15,000 by the Frederick County Commissioners last week as executives threatened to move the firm away if the money was not awarded. The commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of the grant for Sycamore Associates Inc. The company, which has “top secret” clearance from the federal government, expects to make millions of dollars from contracts with the U.S. Intelligence agencies and Fortune 500 companies, according to county papers. The county’s grant will be matched by state funds, and the money will go toward making the firm’s leased offices on East Fourth Street, in the Glass Factory, into a “Secure Classified Information Facility” or SCIF, according to county papers.
