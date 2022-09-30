100 Years Ago
Sept. 30, 1922
Discussion of certain courses of study for the rural schools occupied the attention of 40 school supervisors and helping teachers in session at Park avenue and Saratoga street, Baltimore. The proposed state subsidy to provide for consolidation of the schools was the principal topic at the joint meeting of the county superintendents and supervisors. While no definite action was reached, the sentiment of the meeting was in favor of the centralization of rural schools.
The West Brunswick school sewer committee together with the Mayor and a few members of the City Council and City Engineer Crum made a tour of the proposed route of the West End sewer project. The West Brunswick school is in need of sewerage to a very great extent, and through them, the school board is expected to aid very materially in its construction.
A campaign to arouse the interest of farmers throughout Maryland in the eradication of garlic is being undertaken this fall by the University of Maryland Extension Service, according to Dr. Thomas Symons, director, who points to the economic waste now resulting from the prevalence of this weed. “It has long been recognized that wheat growers have been sustaining annual losses as the result of a discrimination in price against garlicky wheat. ... Garlic in pasture lands has also been a source of annoyance and loss to dairymen of the state,” he said.
40 Years Ago
Sept. 30, 1982
Frederick City is scheduled to settle a $10 million bond agreement today, Mayor Ronald N. Young announced at a Wednesday press conference. The contract with First National Bank will allow the city to finance an array of construction projects over a 20- to 25-year period.
The sparkling white, brightly lettered Chrysler-engineered cars lined the inner field of the grandstand area while racing suit-clad men milled around the area. Charles Belnap Petersen picked up the microphone and announced: “On behalf of Jake Plumstead, Tonny Peteson and the entire Fantasy on Wheels organization, we proudly present the 1982 edition of the ‘World’s Greatest Auto Thrill Show’.” The name is new, but for the most part, the drivers were those who have appeared in Frederick for many, many years — billed then as the World Champion Jack Kochman Hell Drivers. Perhaps, Frederick holds a soft spot on Kochman’s heart as he was on hand to see his “boys” in action.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Sept. 30, 2002
Towed by a tractor, it’s a chain of wooden carts with automobile seats bolted to them. It’s been called different things — a hay wagon, a people mover. A curse. On Aug. 24 on a farm near Libertytown, an 8-year-old boy was run over and killed by the carts during a ride through a cornfield with several other children. Prior to the fatal incident, on Aug. 8, the carts had been used at the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Co. carnival, where they reportedly broke and ran over a man’s head and stomach. He survived. A Frederick County Sheriff’s Office report linking the carts to both incidents was obtained by The Frederick News-Post, which also learned the carts are slated to be destroyed by the grief-stricken owners.
A motorcyclist from Baltimore County died Sunday when the driver of a Toyota Camry pulled out of a crossover on U.S. 15 in front of him and caused a collision, police said. Gerald Knauer, of Upperco, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Maryland State Police. He had no passengers, but was accompanied by another motorcycle, Caroly Nelson, also of Upperco, who was riding behind him. When his Harley-Davidson went down in the collision, her bike hit his, and she crashed, police said. She was being treated at Frederick Memorial Hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.
