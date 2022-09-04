100 Years Ago
Sept. 4, 1922
The public schools of the city and county will open for the scholastic year of 1922-23 tomorrow morning. On account of the work on the addition to the building being unfinished, the opening of Frederick high school will be delayed. This school will open for the purpose of enrolling pupils on September 14 and 15, and studies will begin the following Monday, September 18.
The machines of John Redmond, near Pearl, driven by Mrs. Luck Redmond, and Clayton A. Thomas, of the O’Possumtown pike, near Frederick, crashed together at the entrance to West Seventh street, near the North Market street fountain Saturday evening at 10:30 o’clock. It is understood that the Thomas machine, which was turning from North Market onto West Seventh street, collided with the Redmond machine, which was circling the fountain.
The necessity of a mail door slot or a suitable receptacle as required by the post office department is shown by a recent order from the office of the first assistant postmaster general to the postmasters throughout the country. “On account of the delays caused to carriers at dwelling houses where no door slot or mail receptacle is provided, and the fact that a large majority of dwellings are thus equipped already, it seems timely, within a reasonable period, to require all who are to receive mail by street carriers at their dwellings to provide such accommodations, the expense of the same being small.”
40 Years Ago
Sept. 4, 1982
There’s an adage which, in recent years, has established itself as a trend: “You eat what you can, and what you can’t, you can.” Preserving fruits and vegetables, a common practice generations ago when mothers taught their daughters the proper way of “putting up” peaches, pickles and plums, and apparently has reclaimed its place in the running of a household. Once again, jams and jellies are bubbling away on the stovetops, and there’s the smell of pickling spices in the kitchen.
Most of the Frederick County courthouse contents have been moved to the new county courthouse on West Patrick Street. But four bronze and brass commemorative plaques remain hanging in the nearly vacant second floor lobby of the old courthouse. Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Samuel W. Barrick wants that changed. He has asked the county commissioners to move the plaques into the new building, so the county can display its historical price instead of hiding it in the dark, unused lobby.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Sept. 4, 2002
Brunswick City officials have requested a meeting with the Way Station after a client of the agency for the mentally ill was found with “an arsenal of dungeon-type weapons” at his North Maryland Avenue residence, Brunswick Police Chief Col. Clark Price said Tuesday. The weapons, prohibited on Way Station property, were found “out in plain view” in the room of the 54-year-old client. Brunswick police found the man on Aug. 29 after they noticed “a large amount of blood” outside his home and followed the blood trail to his apartment. Inside, they found the man “who had suffered a large self-inflicted wound to one of his legs with a large blade,” Chief Price said.
A man was taken to Frederick Memorial Hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation Tuesday evening after he was rescued from a townhouse fire at Eisenhower Drive, firefighters said. The unidentified burn victim was going to be flown to a trauma center “but became combative,” so the flight team would not take him, said Lt. Greg Fulmer of the Independent Hose Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.