100 Years Ago
Sept. 5, 1922
Residents of Frederick do not possess an inalienable right to loaf on street corners and to obstruct the progress of pedestrians or of traffic as one man, James Lee, was informed by Justice of the Peace Alban M. Wood. To further impress the fact upon his mind, Justice Wood imposed a fine of $5 and costs.
Justice Wood considered that a fine of $20 and costs or a jail sentence of 40 days was necessary in order to impress upon the mind of “Beany” Rawlings that he should not throw stones at people’s houses. At the time he was arrested by Officer Painter, he was stoning a house on East Sixth street. He paid his fine.
Work of oiling the streets of the city will be commenced as soon as oil is received, according to an announcement made Monday morning. The first street to be oiled will probably be East Second street between East and Church streets. This is practically a new street and has not as yet been open to the public. The city authorities wish the street oiled before it is thrown open as the use of it in its present condition cuts it to a great extent.
40 Years Ago
Sept. 5, 1982
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Sept. 5, 2002
A peace quilt, canned food drive and memorial wall are a few of the ways that students in Frederick County Public Schools are remembering the heroes and victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The Pledge of Allegiance, moments of silence and patriotic songs may be an obligatory part of many student activities that day, but not all grades or all schools will remember the tragedy the same way. Twin Ridge Elementary students will send postcards to troops in Afghanistan. And Carroll Manor Elementary School will lend a hand for a finger-paint mosaic of the American flag. “Keeping the peace” is the theme at Parkway Elementary where students are creating a banner thanking soldiers for doing their job. The students are also planting a peace garden and knitting a peace quilt.
WASHINGTON — Dr. Steven J. Hatfill’s firing from Louisiana State University came after the Justice Department ordered the school not to use him on projects funded by grants from the agency, which has called Dr. Hatfill a “person of interest” in the anthrax attacks. Dr. Hatfill’s supervisor received an e-mail Aug. 1 directing him to “immediately cease and desist” from using Dr. Hatfill on the projects, LSU spokesman Gene Sands said Wednesday. The next day, Dr. Hatfill was placed on administrative leave as director of LSU’s National Center for Biomedical Research and Training. The center receives much of its money from the Justice Department. LSU contends the decision to put Dr. Hatfill on administrative leave and later fire him was not connected to the e-mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.