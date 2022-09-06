100 Years Ago
Sept. 6, 1922
One of the few surviving widows of veterans of the War of 1812, Mrs. George Shawbaker, Monrovia, will observe the one hundred and second anniversary of her birth with her family and descendants tomorrow. She was born in Bavaria, now a province of Germany, in 1820 but emigrated to America with her parents in 1831. The family settled first of all in Frederick. Later, she married George Shawbaker, a veteran of the War of 1812. She had one son, who served in the Civil War, and five grandsons, who served in the World War. She displays a remarkable memory and enjoys good health in spite of her advanced years.
Yesterday was the blackest and saddest day of all the year to the disconsolate school boy and girl who had to trudge back to school at the close of a pleasant vacation. Incomplete reports from widely scattered districts of the county indicate that the enrollment for the first day broke all records. In spite of the fact that the corn canning season is at its height, a number of schools reported the largest enrollment in history.
Conditions in Brunswick were described Tuesday as becoming tense, possibly more so than at any other time since the strike began on July 1. As wages fail to come in and the scant amount that the unions pay to the families of the men on strike fails more and more to meet the expenses, it is reported that the shoppers are not in a pleasant frame of mind. Bootleg whiskey is also making its way into the town, and the officers are having difficulty in continuing this menace to peace and order.
40 Years Ago
Sept. 6, 1982
This date was Labor Day. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a holiday edition at this time.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Sept. 6, 2002
ATLANTA — Using lessons learned from last fall’s anthrax attacks, federal health officials are responding to the West Nile virus with improved emergency efforts that were designed for a bioterrorism attack. “In a way West Nile is similar to what would happen in bioterrorism,” said Dr. Stephen Ostroff, who monitors the virus for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “You’d have individuals showing up in hospitals with a previously unrecognized illness, where you have to move quickly to figure out what’s going on to cause it.” While the spread of West Nile is a natural phenomenon and nothing like the potential disaster of a deliberate terrorist release of germs, the CDC officials say they are relying on what they learned last fall to cope this time.
Residents of downtown Frederick had their complaints about illegal neighborhood activity answered Wednesday night and Thursday morning as police conducted an undercover sting operation targeting prostitution and drug dealing, police officials said. The division’s drug enforcement unit and directed patrol unit arrested six people, one of them twice, in the 300-700 blocks of North Market Street and around the John Hanson and Taney apartment complexes. The area is a hotbed of prostitution and drugs, according to Sgt. Allen Yingling of the Frederick Police Department.
