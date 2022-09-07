100 Years Ago
Sept. 7, 1922
Two more important road jobs were commenced this week. The work of constructing a two-mile stretch of modern state highway from Liberty toward Oak Orchard was commenced Tuesday, and the building of two miles of concrete highway from the end of the cement highway at Licksville to the Furnace Ford bridge over the Monocacy River was begun yesterday.
Sweeping spectacularly through the Washington County Fair Grounds and reaching to a row of houses on North Mulberry street, fire destroyed the main exhibition building of the Hagerstown Fair Association, and damaged the dining room and the north end of the grandstand. The loss, partially covered by insurance, will be about $30,000. It was announced this evening by officers of the Hagerstown Fair Association that the fire would not in any way interfere with the annual fair as originally planned.
The baseball nine representing the Junior Fire Company was officially declared the winner of the Frederick City Twilight League pennant last night. The silver loving cup awarded to the pennant winner was presented to Manager Milton Frank in the presence of the other members of the Junior Fire Company ball team.
40 Years Ago
Sept. 7, 1982
A national hazardous chemical control company was called to a barn fire near Union Bridge Monday night. A restricted use pesticide, called Furadan, apparently was sprayed on hay, which caught fire inside the barn. At least seven fire companies, including four from Frederick County, were called to the scene on Lehigh Road. Persons exposed to the chemical were expected to be sent to Frederick Memorial Hospital and Carroll County General Hospital for treatment. Fire companies from Union Bridge, Libertytown, New Windsor, Woodsboro, New Midway, Taneytown and Rocky Ridge were called to the fire.
In this age of jets and autos, train travel is something most people look back on as an outmoded way to travel. But the Maryland Midland Railway hopes to bring back the romance and magic of train travel, at least in Frederick County. Saturday, the railway launched its first passenger ride, actually a 10-mile excursion between Walkersville and Woodsboro. Most of the 200 or so passengers crowded into the three cars, eager to discover the method of transportation that won the country’s heart in the late 19th century.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Sept. 7, 2002
The digital archives for this date are not available.
