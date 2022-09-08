100 Years Ago
Sept. 8, 1922
Russell Eichelberger, proprietor of the Valley Garage, Woodsboro, sustained a severe scalp wound, together with bruises, in an accident at the Pennsylvania Railway crossing yesterday afternoon. He was in a truck and was about to cross the railway at the Pennsylvania station at Woodsboro. A building close to the railroad, which shut off his view, prevented him from seeing the passenger train, which leaves Frederick at 2:53 o’clock, approaching until he was on the tracks. The train struck the machine, throwing Eichelberger out. His truck was dragged for about 50 feet and turned over on the track two or three times.
Gilbert Price and Willie Bentz, arrested at the Frederick Packing Company last Friday for fighting, will be tried before Justice J. Grahame Johnson this afternoon. Bentz swore out a warrant for the arrest of Price yesterday, charging the latter with assault and battery. He alleges that Price knocked him down and kicked him in the side and stomach.
Phew! August weather hurts when it comes in September! And August weather has been here for several days and gives no sign of making its departure. Yesterday was a typical mid-summer day, and unless the local weather sharp is mistaken, today will be of the same kind. The temperatures mounted as high as 93, or 23 above summer heat, early yesterday afternoon.
40 Years Ago
Sept. 8, 1982
Frederick County Commissioners Tuesday rejected Board President Mary G. Williams’ motion that the commissioners request the Maryland special prosecutor’s office to investigate the county’s decision last March to purchase a site for the new county jail. Mrs. Williams made the motion after Ted Ward, a Monrovia developer who has repeatedly attacked the county commission for its actions in the purchase, read a prepared statement to the commissioners questioning the county’s action in approving the 26-acre Ballenger Creek site carved out of a nearly 200-acre parcel.
Gov. Harry Hughes has promised state help in constructing a new tourist center on U.S. 15 near Emmitsburg. “We will start construction in the spring and hope to be finished by early July,” said Msgr. Hugh Phillips, who is leading the effort to get the facility built.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Sept. 8, 2002
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
