100 Years Ago
Sept. 9, 1922
Reeking with new paint, well-groomed floors and efficient equipment, Frederick’s new mayor’s office has been put into service. With its completion, Mayor Lloyd C. Culler has announced daily office hours to transact the current business of the city. They are: Morning 11 to 12 o’clock; evening, 4 to 5 o’clock. Miss Ethel Beard is the secretary to the mayor in connection with her duties as clerk to the city engineer. The offices are located on the second floor of City Hall.
Yesterday saw a lull in the hot wave that has been gripping the county, but today, the hot weather will return and will continue for a spell, according to both national and local weather sharps. The highest registered temperature yesterday was just 76. Today, the temperatures will mount to a point between 85 and 90 if they climb no higher.
Proposals that all American Legion posts in Maryland offer the services of their personnel to municipal and state officials when more police are needed to check crime waves was made today by Arthur Renouf, newly elected commander of the Maryland Department of the American Legion. “Certainly Maryland in its present difficulty of holding down crime and apprehending fugitives from justice seems to need more police aid,” he said. “If the personnel of the American Legion was thrown into the balance the situation would be markedly improved.”
40 Years Ago
Sept. 9, 1982
Frederick County will need to double its current capital improvement allocation if expansion in the county parks system is to keep pace with county planning commission recommendations. The money is needed simply to provide county residents with more park space. “Active parks are overcrowded. Ballparks and picnic facilities are just turning people away, and it’s left up to them to find whatever facility they can use,” said Gilbert Kingsbury, Parks and Recreation Commission director.
Thanks to the skilled hands of a pair of Frederick orthopedic surgeons, Linda Stine hopes to be able to use her left arm again. In an intricate operation, diseased bone tissue was removed from her elbow and replaced with an artificial joint. Drs. Tse-Shiung Wu and Shao-Huang Chiu performed the procedure two weeks ago at Frederick Memorial Hospital — a first at the 80-year-old institution.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Sept. 9, 2002
When the moment came Sunday, the relatives of the town’s Sept. 11 victims walked to the monument in the center of the circle. It was a circle, outside Pine Grove Chapel, formed of community residents — mostly veterans, town officials, fire-rescue workers and Scouts. One of two monuments on the lawn was erected years ago, listing the town’s dead from the two world wars, Korea and Vietnam. When the south marker was uncovered again on Sunday, it revealed another chapter in history. “September 11, 2001 — Pentagon,” the new inscription begins. It is followed by the names of Army Chief Warrant Officer Bill Ruth and Navy Lt. Cmdr. Ron Vauk.
Police on Sunday were trying to identify and find the driver of a Camaro who led them on a high-speed chase, eluded a roadblock, crashed into two homes in Myersville, and fled on foot late Friday night. The passenger, 18-year-old Jessica Van Sant, of Mount Airy, suffered injuries and had to be dug out of the debris of the second house. She was airlifted to a Baltimore hospital and later released. The Camaro barreled across the white wooden porch of 206 Main St., the George Wunderluch home, and then rammed Margaret Dutrow’s brick house at 208 Main St., police said.
